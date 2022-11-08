Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inlander.com
I Saw You
LEAD BY EXAMPLE? I saw you traveling south on Highway 2 just north of Colbert Road intersection at 12:26 pm on 11/4/22. It was raining hard, and vehicles were kicking up spray. Visibility was poor. All the other drivers had their headlights on except you; a green and white SUV with SHERIFF boldly printed on the sides. Not a good example of safe driving practices.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
Teacher in Spokane Uses N Word in Class – What Now?
A teacher at Spokane's Shadle Park High School alarmed her students recently by using the "N word" in class. As first reported by KXLY-TV's News 4 Now, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the racial slur in her classroom. It's unclear what was being discussed when O'Regan used the racially...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
Los Angeles man arrested for Spokane cold case murder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is reporting that a suspect in a 1982 cold case has been arrested in Los Angeles. Detectives arrested 62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on fugitive charges in October 2022 in California. A first-degree murder warrant was issued against Pruitt by Spokane County District Court on Oct. 14, 2022 for the murder of 58-year-old Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford 40 years ago.
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
KHQ Right Now
Lucky winner from Airway Heights takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
Are face mask still in daily use in Spokane?
I’m going to Spokane next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Spokane. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
Nowels ahead of Nelson in the race for Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. Current undersheriff John Nowels is going up against retired detective Wade Nelson, vying for your vote to tackle issues that matter most to you to keep you...
Here’s who’s leading the races for Spokane County Commissioner
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in the general election, Spokane County voters will only be voting for one county commissioner in their district, much like the primary election. Spokane County residents will not see all candidates on their ballots. The Spokane County Commission is expanding from three commissioners to five this year. The county has...
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
KING-5
The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
Department of Licensing issues free state IDs at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Licensing is at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya issuing state IDs and driver licenses. Carlos Loera got his new state ID. He has been homeless for over seven years. Loera says it's taken him until now to get any form of...
thecentersquare.com
Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3