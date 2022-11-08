Read full article on original website
Related
wgbh.org
Mass. House staffers set for raises of at least 8%
Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum 8% raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday. Months after Senate staffers launched a so-far-unsuccessful unionization bid and shone a spotlight on working conditions for legislative aides, top House Democrats announced across-the-board pay increases for staff effective Nov. 7.
Comments / 0