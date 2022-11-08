STANFORD, Calif.—No. 2 Stanford defeated CSUN 104-40 Wednesday night in women's basketball action at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal connected on its first five field goal attempts to jump out to a 14-3 lead. The Matadors battled back, cutting the lead to 17-11 on a Cheyenne Givens three-pointer with just under three to go. The Cardinal scored six consecutive points to end the frame and led by 12 heading into the second.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO