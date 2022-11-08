ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap

It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Fans React to Suns’ Monday Night Loss

The Phoenix Suns lost a tough one against the Philadelphia 76ers to start a four-game road stretch. They are now 7-3 on the season, tied for second in the Western Conference standings. Devin Booker led the charge with 28 points but struggled to put the team on his back without...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sitting out Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable, but he will miss sit out for the second time in three games. Bobby Portis will likely replace Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup again and there will be more playing time for Jordan Nwora. Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen will also be asked to do more on offense, especially since Jrue Holiday will join Antetokounmpo on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy