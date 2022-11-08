Read full article on original website
How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss of season
Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night
How the Milwaukee Bucks have been shutting down opponents
The Milwaukee Bucks have the best team in the NBA so far and the main reason is their defense.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Injury Report: Antetokounmpo, Holiday Out for Bucks' Matchup With Thunder
Two major pieces will be out for the Bucks' second matchup versus Oklahoma City.
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
76ers And Hawks Injury Reports
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap
It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
Fans React to Suns’ Monday Night Loss
The Phoenix Suns lost a tough one against the Philadelphia 76ers to start a four-game road stretch. They are now 7-3 on the season, tied for second in the Western Conference standings. Devin Booker led the charge with 28 points but struggled to put the team on his back without...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sitting out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable, but he will miss sit out for the second time in three games. Bobby Portis will likely replace Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup again and there will be more playing time for Jordan Nwora. Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen will also be asked to do more on offense, especially since Jrue Holiday will join Antetokounmpo on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
