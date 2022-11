Phyllis Davis looks through some of the new shoes donated from a local retail store to help Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church meet its goal of 2,300 pairs of shoes during its shoe drive that ends Thursday. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Cumberland Presbyterian Church had a goal to collect 2,300 pairs of adults’ and children’s shoes within 60 days.

That deadline is Thursday, but the church has already more than surpassed its target number. As of Monday, members have collected more than 2,500 pairs of shoes.