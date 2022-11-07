The ROCORI Spartans are headed back to the state tournament after a thrilling 22-20 win over Becker in the Section 8AAAA championship game last weekend in Monticello. The Spartans are returning to the state tournament for the 11th time in school history and the first time since 2020. ROCORI won state championships in 2011 and 2019 and would have had a great chance to win it in 2020 but there was no state tournament held that season.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO