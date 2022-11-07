ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Waseca County News

Waseca girls team, Feldkamp represent Waseca at Class AA state meet

The Waseca girls cross country team, along with sophomore Isaac Feldkamp representing the boys cross country team, made their way to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday for the Class AA state championship meet. After winning the Section 1AA title, the girl’s qualified for the state meet as a team and saw seven runners compete in a 13th place team finish with 293 points. Senior Ella Dufault led Waseca...
WASECA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

ROCORI Football Back At State [PREVIEW]

The ROCORI Spartans are headed back to the state tournament after a thrilling 22-20 win over Becker in the Section 8AAAA championship game last weekend in Monticello. The Spartans are returning to the state tournament for the 11th time in school history and the first time since 2020. ROCORI won state championships in 2011 and 2019 and would have had a great chance to win it in 2020 but there was no state tournament held that season.
COLD SPRING, MN

