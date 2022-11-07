Read full article on original website
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Midterm elections analysis with a Hopkins expert
Midterm elections analysis with a Johns Hopkins expert. The American political landscape is unsettled after Election Day, with several major races still undecided. Which party had a better night? Political scientist Daniel Schlozman breaks down the midterm winners and losers. Though the results of Tuesday’s midterm election remain far from...
Analysis: US midterms: 42 new voting laws since 2021 risk undermining confidence in U.S. democracy
Matthew Schlachter (UCL Institute of the Americas) explores in The Conversation what new restrictive voting laws could mean for Americans’ confidence in democracy. Soon after the first results had been declared in the 2020 US midterm elections it became clear that the "red wave" of Republican victories many pundits had thought would hand them control of both houses of Congress was not materialising as expected. And what was especially marked was that candidates backed by the former president, Donald Trump, had not fared well.
’Thoughtfully conceived’: University College revitalization praised in Canadian Architect magazine
The revitalization of one of the University of Toronto’s most significant heritage buildings - University College - is "thoughtfully conceived" and "precisely executed," says Canadian Architect magazine. The article - written by Pamela Young - praises Kohn Shnier Architects and heritage specialists ERA Architects for their "strategic and surgical"...
Why it will be hard for Biden to woo Southeast Asia
Biden markets new “strategic partnership” to strengthen relations.
Prof uses comics to explore students’ linguistic identities, lived experiences
When Ai Taniguchi immigrated to the United States with her family at age six, the permanency of the move hadn’t completely sunk in. Taniguchi - now an assistant professor in the University of Toronto Mississauga’s department of language studies - remembers goodbye parties and saying farewell to friends in Japan. She also recalls arriving in the United States and heading on a family trip to Disney World, which felt more like a vacation than a move. And she remembers driving to Georgia and settling into her new home in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb.
University of Sussex launches consultation on setting aside half of its campus to nature
Today the University of Sussex is asking its students, staff, alumni and neighbours how much of its campus it should set aside for nature. Already one of the most biodiverse campuses in the UK with 38 percent of its land counting as green, the University is canvassing views on how much more of its campus to set aside for nature.
Alum Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race
Krieger School alumnus is the first Black governor-elect of Maryland and will become only the third Black governor in U.S. history when he takes office in January. Maryland’s governor-elect is Johns Hopkins University alumnus Wes Moore, who will lead the state as its first Black governor. A member of the Krieger School Class of 2001, Moore, a Democrat, earned an estimated 60% of the vote during Tuesday’s midterm elections, though ballots were still being counted Wednesday. When he takes office in January, he will become the third Black governor in U.S. history.
Native American Heritage Month 2022: Read, watch, listen
Since it was first launched by presidential proclamation in 1990, Native American Heritage Month has been an occasion to celebrate the diverse cultures, histories and traditions of the Indigenous peoples of North America and to recognize their vital contributions to the U.S. and beyond. Newsroom reached out to staff members...
’We can now look back on a genuine success story’
Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) marks its tenth anniversary. The Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday. The evening opened with a brief look back over the history of the institution, which was instigated and founded by Jürgen Fohrmann-a former Rector of the University, who was among the guests yesterday. The speakers, who included four researchers and group leaders at the FIW, then moved on to diagnosing some of the current problems facing global society. Prof. Kristina Großmann from the Department of Oriental and Asian Studies at the University of Bonn had been invited to the event as a commentator and also joined in the subsequent panel discussion.
‘The Scream’ painting targeted by climate activists
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Two climate activists tried to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum Friday. Activists from the Norway environmental group Stopp oljeletinga (Stop Oil Exploration) were apprehended by security guards before they could follow through with their plan, according to ARTNews.
NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight
NASA says its moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane and is on track for liftoff next week
Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid Tuesday, top aide confirms
Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday. "President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast.
MIT PhD students shed light on important water and food research
J-WAFS Fellows discuss their inspiration for pursuing challenges in water and food systems. One glance at the news lately will reveal countless headlines on the dire state of global water and food security. Pollution, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine are all threatening water and food systems, compounding climate change impacts from heat waves, drought, floods, and wildfires.
New project set to develop diagnostics for Sub-Saharan Africa
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow are leading a new international project which aims to provide Sub-Saharan Africa with portable, reliable and affordable methods to diagnose diseases. The Digital Innovations and Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases in Africa project, or Didida, brings together 14 partners from eight countries: Kenya, Senegal,...
3 Questions: Supporting student veterans at MIT
Liam Gale, new program administrator for the Student Veteran Success Office, describes experiences of student veterans and how the Institute supports them. Last spring, Liam Gale joined the MIT Office of the Vice Chancellor’s staff in a newly created role to provide services geared for student veterans and their families. As the program administrator for the Student Veteran Success (SVS) office, he helps them navigate the MIT and United States Veterans Affairs landscapes and develops programming to create community among this cohort. Gale knows the student veteran experience firsthand; he served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before attending the University of Massachusetts at Lowell as an undergraduate. He also holds a master’s degree in social work from Simmons University.
