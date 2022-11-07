Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Researchers help robots navigate crowded spaces with new visual perception method
A team of researchers at the University of Toronto has found a way to enhance the visual perception of robotic systems by coupling two different types of neural networks. The innovation could help autonomous vehicles navigate busy streets or enable medical robots to work effectively in crowded hospital hallways. "What...
myscience.org
Scientists reconstruct gravity to better understand the universe
A Simon Fraser University physicist led an international team of scientists in reconstructing the laws of gravity-to gain a better understanding of how they work in the larger universe. The study, published in Nature Astronomy and featured in The Conversation , explored whether modifying General Relativity could help resolve some...
myscience.org
Immune System Reboot in MS Patients
Blood stem cell transplantation is a radical but highly effective therapy for multiple sclerosis. A study led by the University of Zurich has now examined in detail the way in which the treatment curbs the autoimmune disease and how the immune system regenerates afterwards. A better understanding of these mechanisms should help the treatment approach, currently approved in only a few countries, to gain wider acceptance.
myscience.org
Previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system discovered
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control centre for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna’s Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
myscience.org
Study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer’s disease in mice.
myscience.org
Measures of the Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) producing results - use of antibiotics decreases
The -Swiss Antibiotic Resistance Report 2022- reveals that both doctors and veterinarians have prescribed ever fewer antibiotics in recent years. It has also been possible to put the brakes on resistance rates for the time being. In order to ensure the effectiveness of antibiotics in the long term and to curb the development of resistance, the Federal Council launched a national Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) in 2015. The jointly initiated measures are gradually producing results in Switzerland in all areas. Nevertheless, resistance rates continue to increase at a global level.
myscience.org
New project set to develop diagnostics for Sub-Saharan Africa
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow are leading a new international project which aims to provide Sub-Saharan Africa with portable, reliable and affordable methods to diagnose diseases. The Digital Innovations and Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases in Africa project, or Didida, brings together 14 partners from eight countries: Kenya, Senegal,...
myscience.org
Control of cell population sizes: When is enough enough?
Researchers at the University of Basel have uncovered a cell-intrinsic mechanism that controls the appropriate number of T cells in the organism and thus ensures that the immune system functions properly. This mechanism has also been found in slime molds, suggesting that this regulation of cell density is evolutionarily conserved.
myscience.org
Scientists identify neurons that restore walking after paralysis
A new study by scientists at the.NeuroRestore research center has identified the type of neuron that is activated and remodeled by spinal cord stimulation, allowing patients to stand up, walk and rebuild their muscles - thus improving their quality of life. This discovery, made in nine patients, marks a fundamental, clinical breakthrough. The study was published today in Nature.
myscience.org
AI helps optimise power electronic converters
A new and more efficient way of modelling and designing power electronic converters using artificial intelligence (AI) has been created by a team of experts from Cardiff University and the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult. The method has reduced design times for technology by up to 78% compared to traditional...
myscience.org
Spiderweb-like lasers can emit light in controlled colours
Researchers have created a laser system based on a network like a spider’s web, which can be precisely controlled to produce different light colours. The system, invented by a team led by researchers at Imperial College London with partners in Italy and Switzerland, could be used in new sensing and computing applications. The team are already collaborating with research and industrial partners across Europe to explore applications in machine learning.
myscience.org
No evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing
Workplace cafeteria study finds no evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing. An experiment carried out across ten workplace cafeterias found no significant change in the overall number of calories purchased when food and drink labels showed the amount of physical activity required to burn off their calories.
myscience.org
New innovation to recover hydrogen from waste could help safeguard UK energy security
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr Amir Keshmiri have received government funding to work with Powerhouse Energy Plc - a world-leading UK company specialising in treatment of unrecyclable wastes - to help recover hydrogen for clean energy use. This project will develop and validate...
myscience.org
MPs and Sheffield scientists call for ban on all plastic waste exports
A new report from MPs and scientists from the University of Sheffield calls for a ban on the export of all plastic waste by 2027. The UK could save 200,000 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste every single year, if replaced with a reusable alternative. Around 60 per cent of...
myscience.org
Shorter treatment effective for drug-resistant tuberculosis
Two treatment regimens for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), containing the first new drug to have been discovered for the disease in 40 years, are more effective than a previously recommended treatment, according to results from a global trial led by UCL researchers. The study, published by The Lancet, found that a...
myscience.org
Researchers warn of nutritional hoaxes and launch a campaign to detect them on social networks
The CADENUSA project (Awareness Campaign on Misinformation and Hoaxes in Nutrition and Food Safety), funded by the UNESCO Chair and directed by three researchers from the ScienceFlows group of the University of Valencia, seeks to educate the population on nutrition issues through the detection of hoaxes on the Internet, especially in university students. The study has launched a survey to find out which are the main sources of information on hoaxes and has published a manual with good practices for communication and promotion of healthy eating.
myscience.org
4.6 million euros follow-up funding for sugar research
DFG research group aims to elucidate the role of sialic acid as a regulator in developmental processes and diseases. Sugar compounds from the glycan group play an important role in many biological processes in our body. By chemically combining with proteins and fats and thereby changing them, they regulate, for example, the maturation of the kidneys, the correct interconnection of nerve pathways in the brain or the function of the immune system. A research network of ten teams from Germany and Austria is working on the elucidation of these biochemical processes. The focus is on the group of so-called sialoglycans, which carry a sugar molecule called sialic acid. This plays an important role in many processes in immune defence and embryonic development. The spokesperson is private lecturer (PD) Dr Martina Mühlenhoff, a scientist at the Institute of Clinical Biochemistry at Hannover Medical School (MHH). With about 2.4 million euros, more than half of the funding goes to the MHH.
myscience.org
Ingestible sensor could help people with HIV stick to medication regimen, UCLA-led study finds
For people living with HIV, sticking to a prescribed medication regimen is a critical part of staying healthy. However, having to deal with the side effects caused by those medications —nausea and dizziness among them — can lead people to skip doses. Now, a UCLA-led study of 130...
myscience.org
A new nanoparticle to act at the heart of cells
A team from the University of Geneva and LMU developed a transport nanoparticle to make an anti-inflammatory drug much more effective and less toxic. How can a drug be delivered exactly where it is needed, while limiting the risk of side effects? The use of nanoparticles to encapsulate a drug to protect it and the body until it reaches its point of action is being increasingly studied. However, this requires identifying the right nanoparticle for each drug according to a series of precise parameters. A team from the University of Geneva and the Ludwig Maximilians Universität München (LMU) has succeeded in developing a fully biodegradable nanoparticle capable of delivering a new anti-inflammatory drug directly into macrophages - the cells where uncontrolled inflammatory reactions are triggered - ensuring its effectiveness. In addition, the scientists used an in vitro screening methodology, thus limiting the need for animal testing. These results, recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, open the way to an extremely powerful and targeted anti-inflammatory treatment.
myscience.org
Latest neural signals recorded with ABILITY brain-computer interface and new details of the system presented at Society for Neuroscience meeting
"These new results are an important step towards demonstrating safety and efficacy of the device while recording and transmitting neural data in real time over a period of months. The device performance and quality of the data are very encouraging as we prepare next steps towards human clinical trials," said Shenandoah Montamat , MSc, who is managing the ABILITY project at the Wyss Center.
Comments / 0