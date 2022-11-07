It will be at least one more week before Cowboys wide receiver James Washington gets back on the practice field. Washington has been out since fracturing his foot in early August and head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that he will not be designated for return from injured reserve to kick off the practice week. McCarthy said he thought it would be at least next week before that will change, but did say that he thinks Washington is nearing the point where he will be fully cleared.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO