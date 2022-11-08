ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dentlinger Hits Last-Second Layup For SDSU Win At Boise State

BOISE, ID – Matt Dentlinger hit a layup in the game’s last second Wednesday to give South Dakota State Men’s Basketball a 68-66 win over Boise State at ExtraMile Arena. Dentlinger led four double-figure scorers for SDSU (1-1) with 19 points. Zeke Mayo had 13 for the Jackrabbits, with Alex Arians and William Kyle III each scoring 11.
Bad Moccasin Headed To SDIC Basketball Hall Of Fame

MADISON – Pierre alum Bruce Bad Moccasin is in the latest class of the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball Hall of Fame. Bad Moccasin graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1972 after starting for the Hardrockers for four seasons and scoring 1,120 points. Before that, Bad Moccasin...
