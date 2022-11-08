BOISE, ID – Matt Dentlinger hit a layup in the game’s last second Wednesday to give South Dakota State Men’s Basketball a 68-66 win over Boise State at ExtraMile Arena. Dentlinger led four double-figure scorers for SDSU (1-1) with 19 points. Zeke Mayo had 13 for the Jackrabbits, with Alex Arians and William Kyle III each scoring 11.

BOISE, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO