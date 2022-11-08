Fran Drescher looks fabulous in her holiday campaign for ThredUp, posing in clothes that are reminiscent of what she would wear during her time as Fran Fine in The Nanny. In one instance, Drescher wears one of Fran Fine’s classic two-pieces—an itty-bitty double-breasted vest and miniskirt—while in another image, Drescher dons a glamorous patchwork faux fur jacket with a matching hat. Each look is neither new nor secondhand. Instead everything is made by Daniel Silverstein of the label Zero Waste Daniel, who used 2,000 pounds of textiles that could not be resold by ThredUp to create the first upcycled collection for the retailer, titled Zero Waste Daniel Full Circle Collection.

