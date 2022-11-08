Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Dares to Wear Puddle Pants in New York
New York City is a lot of things—a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut—but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city today wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favorite Affordable, Model-Approved Sneakers
It may be the CFDA Fashion Awards tonight in New York City, but hours before hitting the event’s red carpet, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: The affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favorite this fall.
Gigi Hadid Gets a Punk Makeover for the CFDA Awards 2022
From Julia Fox’s gray hair to Halle Bailey’s towering up-do, there was no shortage of statement beauty at the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday night. Also worthy of attention? Gigi Hadid’s punk-infused look to match her Thom Browne tweeds. The model opted for gray lipstick...
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Kate Middleton Wears the Street-Style Set’s Favorite Affordable Brand
What do Kate Middleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sienna Miller have in common? They’re all fans of a knitted midi-dress. To visit a children’s centre in Middlesex on Wednesday afternoon, Kate selected a sleek ribbed dress in khaki green, and styled it under a belted coat in a similar shade.
Chloë Sevigny Is Preserving Her Wardrobe With a Legendary Archivist
Chloë Sevigny once had a plastic box filled with Balenciaga wool suits created by Nicholas Ghesquière from his first season for the French house in 1997. Unfortunately, they are gone. The all-too-common culprit? Moths. Ghesquière-era Balenciaga wasn’t the only victim: a whole box of Alaïa was, as well. (“The vintage Balenciaga really hurt me because they probably didn't produce very many of those,” Sevigny tells Vogue.) Sevigny now won’t have to deal with that again thanks to The Wardrobe, a company run by Julie Ann Clauss, an archiving pioneer who mostly works with high-profile clients and designers to preserve their most treasured clothes.
Inside The Dior-Filled Guggenheim International Gala Honoring Richard Armstrong
For the past 10 years, Dior has helped the Guggenheim host a spectacular fundraiser benefit each fall. The partnership between the French fashion house and the global art authority was forged in part by Richard Armstrong, the outgoing director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation—so Wednesday’s Dior-hosted International Gala was a bittersweet one.
CFDA Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America will host its annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best and brightest talents in American fashion. Actor Natasha Lyonne will host the event at Cipriani South Street in Manhattan, where views of the East River will greet guests like Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and more. The star-studded affair, presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit organization first launched by storied publicist Eleanor Lambert. Honorees of the night include curator Andrew Bolton, stylist Law Roach, and a special posthumous award given to late designer Virgil Abloh.
Lindsay Lohan on Her New Christmas Movie, Returning to Acting, and If She’d Ever Remake Freaky Friday
It’s a new era for Lindsay Lohan. The actor—who stole our hearts in films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Parent Trap before largely stepping away from acting for close to a decade—is back in action with a brand-new movie. In Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, costarring Glee’s Chord Overstreet, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia after a skiing accident and must piece her life back together. “For me, [the film is about] how the materialistic things in life don’t always matter,” Lohan says. “It’s really the simple things in life that mean the most—family and love—rather than Instagramming and getting a big ring. Not that that’s bad!”
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus
If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
Cocktailing With the Winners of the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund
Following Monday’s CFDA Awards—which saw plenty of bold-faced names dressed to the nines and taking home their accolades—the CFDA, Vogue, and Saks proved they were not done celebrating emerging American fashion. Thursday night, in the warm, wood-paneled chalet bar inside L’Avenue at Saks, many designers reconvened—it was a chance to warm up before the holiday shopping season begins as well as a brief moment to decompress.
Fran Drescher Campaigns for Zero-Waste Fashion With ThredUp
Fran Drescher looks fabulous in her holiday campaign for ThredUp, posing in clothes that are reminiscent of what she would wear during her time as Fran Fine in The Nanny. In one instance, Drescher wears one of Fran Fine’s classic two-pieces—an itty-bitty double-breasted vest and miniskirt—while in another image, Drescher dons a glamorous patchwork faux fur jacket with a matching hat. Each look is neither new nor secondhand. Instead everything is made by Daniel Silverstein of the label Zero Waste Daniel, who used 2,000 pounds of textiles that could not be resold by ThredUp to create the first upcycled collection for the retailer, titled Zero Waste Daniel Full Circle Collection.
This Santa Fe Couple Has Mastered Eclectic Style
Serious art and fashion lovers flock to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filled with unique vintage shops and renowned art galleries, one could spend days (weeks) bopping around all the different shops and museums—and the best part is the locals are just as fashion-forward. (Just take a look at the street style scene from this summer’s Santa Fe Indian Market.) In fact, there’s one particular duo in the city who are well-known for their eclectic, exuberant style: Meet Orren Davis Jordan and Robert Parker, one of Santa Fe’s best dressed pairs. From Parker’s striking face tattoos to Jordan’s big, chunky jewelry, the two are dressing like no other around town.
Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Prabal Gurung Prepared for the CFDA Awards With Boxing and Red Wine
The House of Slay—a group founded by designers Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, restaurateur Ezra J. Williams, and stylist Tina Leung—accepted the CFDA’s Positive Social Impact award last night for their work supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Founded in 2021 in response to rising anti-Asian hate crimes, House of Slay has since mobilized AAPI voters, created a comic book, and partnered with the Brooklyn Nets on its inaugural AAPI Heritage Night. Before accepting their accolade, Gurung let Vogue in on his getting-ready process, which started with a boxing session and a facial.
Manolo Blahnik, Markarian, DeBeers, and Over The Moon Usher in Party Season in Style
Candace Bushnell may have said it best when she mused, “Manolos and Champagne—a dream!” The Sex and the City author captured the sentiment of other well-heeled guests at a cocktail party on Wednesday night at the Manolo Blahnik flagship store on Madison Avenue. Indeed, Bushnell glided (in pristine fresh-of-out-the-box footwear) into fashion’s first big soirée of party season. The evening’s hosts: Over The Moon, Markarian, DeBeers, and Manolo.
Inside a Dinner Celebrating Maison de Mode’s Future of Fashion Summit 3.0
After a day-long series of panel discussions centered on the theme of sustainability for Maison de Mode’s Future of Fashion Summit 3.0, an intimate celebration unfolded. The topic of sustainability is the backbone of Maison de Mode, the luxury retail platform where shoppers can find responsible fashion, and so the conversation was able to carry over into a more relaxed, but no less elegant, dinner setting.
‘Fashion Continues’—A Spirit of Community Prevails at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Patti Wilson’s arrival at Cipriani South Street for the CFDA Awards was a signal of the night that would unfurl ahead. She was dressed in a full Schiaparelli look, accessorized with a myriad of golden body parts and a futuristic helmet/hat that made her seem like she was in perpetual motion but also perhaps a cyborg visiting us from the future. A fitting vision for the stylist who has actually earned the descriptor iconic, though you wouldn’t be able to tell from her shy demeanor. Standing near the balcony bar, Wilson recalled the day she found out she would be receiving the media award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.
