Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Happy Election Day, Gilbert.

Vote Centers are open from 6 AM to 7 PM. Voters may cast a ballot in person at any open Vote Center or skip the line to drop off an early ballot. Be in line by 7 PM to vote.

Find a location: Locations.Maricopa.Vote

Gilbert voters will choose between two candidates to fill the remaining four-year council term:

Bobbi Buchli

Bill Spence

More information on the candidates: gilbertaz.gov/GeneralElections

There are four seats opening on the seven-member Gilbert Town Council next year. Three were filled during the Primary Election in August where voters elected Yung Koprowski, Jim Torgeson, and Chuck Bongiovanni.

All four open council terms begin in January 2023.

Election Results

The Maricopa County Elections Department will begin posting unofficial election results at 8 PM tonight at Results.Maricopa.Vote and will continue to post updates until all ballots have been tabulated.