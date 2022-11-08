Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY WITH A SPECTACULAR STAY AT HABTOOR GRAND RESORT, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection marks UAE’s 51st National Day with a phenomenal staycation offer for Emirati nationals and expats looking to celebrate the prestigious occasion. Bring your loved ones and amp up your festivities with a relaxing getaway at this blissful paradise. Guests can enjoy a 25% discount...
hotelnewsme.com
AWARD-WINNING BEACH CLUB – AZURE BEACH LAUNCHES A NEW ADULTS-ONLY POOL AND A SERIES OF SENSATIONAL EVENTS
Diving headfirst into the new season Azure Beach, the award-winning beach club at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, has announced the launch of its new swimming pool for adults and a series of exciting events. The adults-only pool is surrounded by a 1,500 square metre deck space and prime sunbathing...
hotelnewsme.com
PEACHES & CREAM LAUNCHES NEW EVENTS IN TIME FOR OUTDOOR SEASON
Peaches & Cream, the multi-immersive, 80’s Miami beach restaurant located along Shoreline 1, the east side of the Palm Jumeirah, has geared up with much excitement for the highly-anticipated outdoor season that is now greeting the region. The recently-opened venue is launching a plethora of exciting events that are not to be missed, especially now that the cool temperatures are here.
hotelnewsme.com
FESTIVE SEASON AT WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, situated on the Eastern crescent of the renowned Palm Jumeirah, has launched a plethora of unique dining experiences and luxurious spa treatments to celebrate the festive season. Create unforgettable memories in a truly magical setting with New Year celebrations, that will see the year out with a bang, bringing the glamour of New York’s beloved disco nightclub Studio 54 and more exclusive events to welcome the New Year in style.
hotelnewsme.com
CARNA BY DARIO CECCHINI TO LAUNCH A POP-UP AT F1
Acclaimed SLS Dubai culinary powerhouse, Carna, is set to make its mark in Abu Dhabi with the launch of its restaurant pop-up at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The pop-up will be open to F1 ticket holders looking for a unique dining experience in between the track action and entertainment line-up. As one of only two licensed vendors, the popup will be open from Thursday 17th until Sunday, the 20th of November. Carna will be showcasing the very best of their nose-to-tail cooking along with the art of root-to-leaf culinary techniques.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS AND MIDAD REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR HOTEL AND PRIVATE RESIDENCES IN JEDDAH’S CORNICHE DISTRICT
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, announces plans to expand its presence in the Middle East alongside Saudi-based investment firm Midad Real Estate. Together, they will introduce Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche, a new-build coastal retreat scheduled to open in 2024.
hotelnewsme.com
DINE UNDER THE STARS AT ROKA RIYADH: ENJOY AL FRESCO SEASON AND A NEW SPECIALS MENU
Renowned contemporary Japanese Robatayaki restaurant, ROKA Riyadh announces the opening of its much-awaited terrace section in time for al fresco season. Crowned the best Japanese restaurant in Riyadh, ROKA’s outdoor terrace is the new hotspot for the city’s epicureans with a taste for mixology and a penchant for savouring the freshest, most refined Japanese cuisine in the Kingdom.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN A JOYFUL NEW YEAR AT THE WB™ ABU DHABI, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON
Bid farewell to 2022, and welcome 2023 with gusto at the world’s first Warner Bros-themed hotel, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton. From a pyjama party, to movie night, to a masquerade-themed dinner, the hotel will offer guests an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience. Pyjama...
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER CULINARY EXCELLENCE THIS VEGAN MONTH WITH AKIRA BACK RESTAURANT
With Vegan Month taking place throughout the month of November, W Dubai – The Palm is inviting diners to discover a vibrant world of delicious meat-free dishes at the hotel’s stunning Akira Back restaurant. Famed for its chic setting and spectacular views of the Dubai skyline, Akira Back...
hotelnewsme.com
FARZI DUBAI LAUNCHES ITS BIGGEST MENU EVOLUTION YET
The award-winning team at Farzi Dubai best known for creating the modern Indian cuisine scene in Dubai have launched a brand-new menu across both city hot spots. Constantly evolving and revolutionising Indian food the new menu revisits all time-favourites, whilst introducing unique and fresh plates developed by the culinary geniuses at Farzi. Expect globally inspired, playful Indian food that is in line with the #Farzified personality.
hotelnewsme.com
EMBRACE THE FESTIVE SEASON W STYLE, WITH AN INCREDIBLE LINE-UP OF FESTIVE OFFERS AT W DUBAI – THE PALM
It is time to wave goodbye to 2022 and raise a glass (or two) to a brand-new year with W Dubai – The Palm’s stunning festive offerings. Celebrate the holiday season in style across six stunning venues at the chicest hotel in the city, from lavish brunches, unmissable dinners, relaxing spa experiences to incredible late nights with show-stopping entertainment and unparalleled views.
Comments / 0