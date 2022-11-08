Read full article on original website
Enzo Amore Explains Who Knew About Infamous MSG Run-In
Former WWE star Enzo Amore has explained who knew what ahead of his and Big Cass’ infamous run in at the G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden. At the G1 Supercard show held by NJPW and Ring of Honor in 2019, the headlines were made when former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass got involved in some physicality with The Briscoes after they had competed in a four-way tag team match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships.
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Highest Earning Sports Star On Cameo
One WWE Hall of Famer is not only Cameo’s highest earning pro wrestler, but the site’s highest earning athlete overall!. The advent of popular website Cameo has given fans the opportunity to hear directly from their favorite performers, paying a fee to receive personalized video messages. The site has become an important source of extra income for public figures of all types, and in some cases, the earnings are significant.
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
SmackDown To Feature Returning Ex-WWE Champion
A former WWE Champion will make their return to SmackDown after being written off the show for several weeks with an apparent injury. The October 21st edition of WWE SmackDown featured a first-time-ever outing between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, a match won by the latter, albeit with the assistance of Sami Zayn. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ was subsequently left beaten and battered after a steel chair-aided assault from The Bloodline.
Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Achieves First-Ever Record
Though Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank contract cash-in wasn’t successful, it made history all the same!. On the November 7th episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins declared that he would bring back the concept of open challenges for the United States Championship, a practice made popular by John Cena during his 2015 reign with the belt. Though Mustafa Ali first interrupted him on the tron, Ali was met with an angry Bobby Lashley backstage and suffered a brutal attack at the hands of the former champion.
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
Saraya Reveals WWE Star She Text First After Being Cleared
Saraya has revealed she is cleared to wrestle once again and named the WWE Superstar that was the first one to find out about her in-ring status. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Divas Champion answered questions about her medical status once and for all. Saraya said that unfortunately for Britt Baker, she is 100% cleared and wants to take on the former AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear on November 19th.
Familiar AEW Voice On The Masked Singer
Fans of AEW and The Masked Singer may have noticed a crossover on the signing show with a voice that is very recognisable to wrestling fans. The Masked Singer is a show where celebrities don a costume and sing their hearts out while a panel of judges try and guess who the celebrities are each week. The loser of each episode is then revealed to the public. But those watching episode 7 of season 8 in the US might not have to rack their brains too hard to find the identity of one contestant.
Ric Flair Claims To Have Seen People Break Down Over JBL’s Bullying
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has claimed that he has seen numerous people “cry over humiliation” due to bullying at the hands of JBL. The Nature Boy recently caused a stir on social media when he took a swipe at former WWE Champion JBL and claimed that it was “sad” that the star was in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
How An Ultimate Warrior Tantrum Resulted In A 10 Second Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has explained how a tantrum thrown by The Ultimate Warrior resulted in a ten-second title match featuring the star. At the inaugural SummerSlam event in 1988, The Ultimate Warrior was an unexpected surprise as he challenged The Honky Tonk Man for the Intercontinental Championship. Warrior made short work of his opponent, ending Honky Tonk’s reign at 454 days – a record that still stands today.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is “Walking Heat”
A wrestling veteran thinks one WWE Hall of Famer will have no trouble in his new role in the company due to them being “walking heat.”. JBL has returned to WWE screens in recent weeks as the manager of Baron Corbin on Raw. Since the former WWE Champion paired up with Corbin, the star has picked up wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano.
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Will Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW will be represented at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome in 2023 as a pair of former AEW Tag Team Champions will appear on the show. The working relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling looks set to continue into the new year with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
Two Major NXT Title Matches Announced For November 15 Episode
The WWE NXT brand continues to feature title matches on its television show with two major title matches announced for next week. On the November 15th episode of NXT, Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose will each have very difficult title defenses. Breakker will have to put his NXT Championship on...
