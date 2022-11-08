Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart
The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman." "A couple of years ago, I was on...
tjrwrestling.net
Enzo Amore Explains Who Knew About Infamous MSG Run-In
Former WWE star Enzo Amore has explained who knew what ahead of his and Big Cass’ infamous run in at the G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden. At the G1 Supercard show held by NJPW and Ring of Honor in 2019, the headlines were made when former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass got involved in some physicality with The Briscoes after they had competed in a four-way tag team match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Discusses How He’d Have Handled The Montreal Screwjob
AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob and considered how we would’ve handled it if he’d been in Vince McMahon’s shoes. The Montreal Screwjob is one of the most controversial nights in wrestling history when Bret Hart was screwed out of the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1997.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
Yardbarker
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Highest Earning Sports Star On Cameo
One WWE Hall of Famer is not only Cameo’s highest earning pro wrestler, but the site’s highest earning athlete overall!. The advent of popular website Cameo has given fans the opportunity to hear directly from their favorite performers, paying a fee to receive personalized video messages. The site has become an important source of extra income for public figures of all types, and in some cases, the earnings are significant.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Reveals What Tony Khan Told Her About In-Ring Return
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, revealed on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that she has been medically cleared to wrestle again. She will do just that in a match with Britt Bakker at AEW Full Gear. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017...
tjrwrestling.net
“Very Good Chance” Triple H Brings Back Beloved Event
A new report has indicated that there is a strong belief that Triple H is set to bring back a former staple to the WWE calendar. The King of the Ring is a tournament held in WWE that dates back to 1985 when Don Muraco won the inaugural tournament. Between 1993 and 2002 it became a pay-per-view event with the likes of Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar winning the tournament during this time.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-AEW Star Says “I Don’t Think They Knew Exactly What To Do With Me”
A former AEW star has explained why he thinks the company wasn’t exactly sure how to use him prior to his somewhat acrimonious departure. Lio Rush joined AEW back in September 2021 after earlier appearing at the company’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that May. He quickly formed a team with Dante Martin of Top Flight but Rush’s AEW career was not long for this world.
tjrwrestling.net
Jeff Jarrett Takes Jab At Triple H Live On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett caused a stir when he made his AEW debut and now the WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly hit out at Triple H live on Dynamite. On the 2nd of November edition of Dynamite in Baltimore, Double J announced himself as All Elite by cracking a guitar over the head of Darby Allin and forming an alliance with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and the giant Satnam Singh. In addition to his on-screen duties, Jarrett was also confirmed to have an executive role in the company as he was named AEW’s Director of Business Development.
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Is “Walking Heat”
A wrestling veteran thinks one WWE Hall of Famer will have no trouble in his new role in the company due to them being “walking heat.”. JBL has returned to WWE screens in recent weeks as the manager of Baron Corbin on Raw. Since the former WWE Champion paired up with Corbin, the star has picked up wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano.
tjrwrestling.net
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Was Apparently Down For A WWE Exploding Deathmatch
Over the years, WWE has had some head-scratching options for gimmick matches, but one of the most infamously ridiculous was the Punjabi Prison match. The match came to an end once one wrestler escaped the two layers of bamboo surrounding the ring before their opponent, and first appeared at WWE Great American Bash in 2006, featuring The Undertaker and Big Show, who replaced The Great Khali at the last second due to wellness issues.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite 11/09/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Bryan Danielson facing Sammy Guevara in the main event, a big eight-man tag team match and more. This was AEW Dynamite episode #162 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Check out the AEW PPV listing archive only on TJRWrestling as well. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
