wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
tjrwrestling.net
Enzo Amore Explains Who Knew About Infamous MSG Run-In
Former WWE star Enzo Amore has explained who knew what ahead of his and Big Cass’ infamous run in at the G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden. At the G1 Supercard show held by NJPW and Ring of Honor in 2019, the headlines were made when former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass got involved in some physicality with The Briscoes after they had competed in a four-way tag team match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
WWE Raw Recap as Seth Rollins Returns and Austin Theory's Cash-In Backfires
WWE Raw is back after its sojourn in Saudi Arabia for the fourth Crown Jewel, and Austin Theory was one of the night's biggest losers
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown To Feature Returning Ex-WWE Champion
A former WWE Champion will make their return to SmackDown after being written off the show for several weeks with an apparent injury. The October 21st edition of WWE SmackDown featured a first-time-ever outing between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, a match won by the latter, albeit with the assistance of Sami Zayn. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ was subsequently left beaten and battered after a steel chair-aided assault from The Bloodline.
tjrwrestling.net
“Very Good Chance” Triple H Brings Back Beloved Event
A new report has indicated that there is a strong belief that Triple H is set to bring back a former staple to the WWE calendar. The King of the Ring is a tournament held in WWE that dates back to 1985 when Don Muraco won the inaugural tournament. Between 1993 and 2002 it became a pay-per-view event with the likes of Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar winning the tournament during this time.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly “Very Pleased” With Crown Jewel
An internal memo has provided some insight into WWE’s business partnership leading to their major shows in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel was a mostly back-loaded show with most of the card being average, but the final two matches being impressive. Most praise has gone to Logan Paul for doing way better than expected in the ring and for bringing more non-wrestling fans to the show as new viewers.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
tjrwrestling.net
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite 11/09/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Bryan Danielson facing Sammy Guevara in the main event, a big eight-man tag team match and more. This was AEW Dynamite episode #162 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Check out the AEW PPV listing archive only on TJRWrestling as well. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Reveals Super Jr. Tag League Line Up
NJPW will have not one but two tag team tournaments happening at once. Starting November 21st, New Japan will host both their heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team tournaments. Like the G1 Climax, the World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League are both round-robin tournaments. But whereas the G1...
