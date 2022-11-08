Read full article on original website
Piper: Biggest takeaways from Illini basketball's win vs. Kansas City
Lead basketball reporter Derek Piper breaks down his biggest takeaways from Illinois' 86-48 win against Kansas City on Friday.
Notebook: Injuries mounting for Illini; Bielema wants 'clarification' on penalties
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema never claimed he had a deep team, but that issue in Year Two of his tenure didn’t really show itself through the first two months of the season. It is now. Injuries are starting to pile up at certain positions for Illinois...
