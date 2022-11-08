Read full article on original website
The Devastating Loss to Arizona Strictly Rests With the Defense
You can't expect the UCLA offense to be perfect and always make up for the putrid defense. Chip Kelly needs to find some magic coaching dust and sprinkle some of it on a defense for the next two weeks...
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised
Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12
Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'
Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
College football rankings: Oregon slides, Washington climbs in Coaches Poll top 25
The Pac-12 brought the heat to the after-dark hours with two upsets that reshaped the College Football Playoff race. And the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings were in for big changes after Oregon and UCLA went down in shocking fashion. The other top story in College Football Playoff country...
Lane Kiffin talks loss to Alabama, failed final drive and how there's absolutely no moral victories
On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels had a number of opportunities to hand Alabama its third loss of the 2022 season. The Rebels never trailed until early in the fourth quarter, Malik Heath had a 123 yard performance at receiver, Quinshon Judkins rushed for 135 yards against one of the best rush defenses in the country, and the team was just 15 yards away from scoring a touchdown and giving Jonathan Cruz a chance to kick a game-winning PAT.
A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers questioned by media after dreadful showing in Longhorns' 17-10 loss to TCU
The showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas was supposed to be a shootout. The defenses did not oblige. Texas' high-powered offense was hamstrung by the Horned Frogs defense. Steve Sarkisian, Quinn Ewers, and the Longhorns did not score an offensive touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 loss. The ballyhooed...
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
2023 four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson commits to Memphis
Ty-Laur Johnson, the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Memphis Tigers, he tells 247Sports. The six-foot, 165-pound point guard committed to Penny Hardaway over other programs including Seton Hall and NC State. "I feel like I can become a pro over there," he said...
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
