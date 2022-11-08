Read full article on original website
Game Recap: Saints Season 'Off the Rails' After Steelers Loss
The Saints season only got worse after losing to the Steelers, as the team is officially off the rails.
The Late John Madden To Get NFL Three-Network Thanksgiving Salute, Helmet Image And More On His Special Day
John Madden, the ex-coach and broadcaster who became synonymous with Thanksgiving thanks to his turkey leg awards to star players, will be honored by the NFL this year with several commemorative features. With his telestrator and his penchant for yelling “Boom!” after a big play, Madden was as much a part of the Thanksgiving holiday as a family gathering. Madden died at age 85 last year, and the National Football League is going to reflect on his lasting contributions with the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.” The league hopes for the event to mark the start of another holiday tradition, offering special...
Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden
The Titans announced on Saturday that wideout Treylon Burks has been activated from IR. That is in line with what was expected, after the team designated him to return earlier this week. The first-round rookie should have an immediate role available once again when he suits up tomorrow. Burks played...
UCLA vs. Arizona College Football Week 11: Postgame Takeaways
Breaking down the most notable storylines that came out of the Bruins' loss to the Wildcats on Saturday.
Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. clears concussion protocol
Winfield is coming back from the second multi-week absence of his career due to a concussion. The Pro Bowler missed two games last year after getting knocked out of a Week 4 win over the Patriots. He missed two games later in that season with a foot injury. Since intercepting...
Colts place star LB on IR
Shaquille Leonard's difficult season will include another extended injury absence. The Colts are placing their top linebacker on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Leonard, who has only been active for three games this season, suffered a setback with his back injury during practice this week. It will lead...
Chargers waive former first round pick DL Jerry Tillery
The Chargers have moved on from a former first-round pick. The team announced that they’ve waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. The Notre Dame product was selected by the Chargers with the 28th overall pick in 2019. The defensive lineman has had a difficult time carving out a consistent role in Los Angeles. After serving as a backup during his rookie campaign, he started 26 games between 2020 and 2021. He’s been back to a situational role in 2022, starting none of his seven appearances. He’s collected eight tackles and one sack this season, and had he earned enough snaps, he would have graded as a middle-of-the-road interior defender, per Pro Football Focus (with the site giving him a nod for his pass-rush ability).
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill expected to return in Week 10
The 34-year-old played through an ankle injury during Tennessee’s second win over Indianapolis this season. He was seen in a walking boot after that contest, though, leaving his immediate availability in question. The injury interrupted Tannehill’s fourth season with the Titans, during which he has thrown just six touchdowns in six games while averaging 183 passing yards per contest.
Steelers star plans to play in Week 10
Having identified Week 10 as the T.J. Watt return point for a bit now, the Steelers have not seen anything interfere with that plan. Watt said Friday he will play against the Saints on Sunday. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year does not expect to be on a snap...
Seahawks expected to offer QB Geno Smith long-term extension after season
The Seahawks are one of the league’s biggest surprises in 2022, as they sit at 6-3 and atop the NFC West standings despite entering the season with all the trappings of a rebuilding outfit. The biggest reason for Seattle’s success, of course, is quarterback Geno Smith, and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the ‘Hawks are expected to offer Smith a long-term contract after the season (video link).
Bills elevate CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Duke Johnson from practice squad
The Bills are extremely deep at cornerback, but an injury to first-round rookie Kaiir Elam has him currently listed as doubtful going into Sunday. With Elam out, Dane Jackson would be expected to start opposite Tre’Davious White at cornerback, with Taron Johnson and Siran Neal providing key snaps off the bench.
