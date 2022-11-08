The Chargers have moved on from a former first-round pick. The team announced that they’ve waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. The Notre Dame product was selected by the Chargers with the 28th overall pick in 2019. The defensive lineman has had a difficult time carving out a consistent role in Los Angeles. After serving as a backup during his rookie campaign, he started 26 games between 2020 and 2021. He’s been back to a situational role in 2022, starting none of his seven appearances. He’s collected eight tackles and one sack this season, and had he earned enough snaps, he would have graded as a middle-of-the-road interior defender, per Pro Football Focus (with the site giving him a nod for his pass-rush ability).

2 DAYS AGO