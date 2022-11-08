Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Notebook: Defense loses another game it deserved to win
IOWA CITY — It happened again. The Wisconsin Badgers' defense put forth another winning effort Saturday, limiting the Iowa Hawkeyes to 146 total yards, including 52 on the ground and 92 through the air. But several special teams errors and an inept offense led to a 24-10 loss at Kinnick Stadium, essentially ending any chance the Badgers had to make a run at the Big Ten West Division title.
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Inside the Locker Room: Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Select players from Wisconsin addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. The Badgers fell to 3-2 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, including 1-2 on the road. UW out-gained the Hawkeyes by 81 yards, had 6.0 sacks, and 11.0 tackles for loss, but were doomed by a blocked punt and a pick-six, both of which came in the first half.
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'
Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
Iowa's Big Ten West hopes alive after defeating Wisconsin 24-10, latest with Kadyn Proctor
The Hawkeyes' hopes for a Big Ten West Title are renewed after Kirk Ferentz's squad defeated Wisconsin inside Kinnick Stadium. It was the first time Iowa has defeated Wisconsin at home in front of fans since 2008. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what happened, Cooper DeJean's impact, what went wrong with Iowa's offensive line and more. The duo also discuss five-star Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor taking a surprising visit to Oregon.
'I haven't had contact with any of them': Michigan, USC rumors took Allen by surprise
IOWA CITY — It wasn't about how poorly they played on special teams. It wasn't about how inept the offense looked. And it wasn't even about how they blew a chance to re-enter the Big Ten West Divison race with two games remaining. The most popular topic surrounding the...
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
First Impressions: Welcome everyone to the Cooper DeJean show
Welcome to primetime, Iowa sophomore do-it-all Cooper DeJean. On Saturday, the true sophomore put together one of the most impressive all-around performances you'll see during Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin. With the victory and the Illinois loss to Purdue, the Hawkeyes have a shot at winning the Big Ten West. If Iowa wins out and Illinois loses to Michigan next week, Kirk Ferentz will be back in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes are now bowl-eligible. With that, let's dive into some of the first impressions.
Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas
Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0