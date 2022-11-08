Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
vuhoops.com
Three takeaways from Villanova’s win over La Salle
The Wildcats opened the season with a convincing 81-68 win over La Salle Monday night. There may have been a new head coach on the sideline, but the ‘Cats looked similar to what the fan base is accustomed to. The team shared the ball, made 13 3-pointers and hustled for loose balls. It’s a good sign that the habits Jay Wright worked hard to install have continued under Kyle Neptune’s lead.
One win down for Villanova’s Kyle Neptune; next up is Temple
Replacing a head coach with more than 500 victories, four trips to the Final Four and two national championships would
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FOOTBALL: Bonner-Prendergast and St. Joseph’s Prep Claim Blue & Red PCL Division Crowns
PHILADELPHIA – Most championships are decided by a traditional playoff system, where each game poses a do-or-die situation. Not so in Philadelphia Catholic League football. Recently crowned champions St. Joseph’s Prep and Bonner-Prendergast earned their hardware by blitzing through the regular season unscathed. The Prep handled their four Red Division challenges with relative ease, winning by an average score of 41-8, though it could have been much wider if the Hawks had not substituted the starters early.
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night. With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008. The polls meant nothing at tipoff.
Temple News
Former high school teammates reunite at Temple
When Taj Thweatt moved to Jahlil White’s home state of New Jersey in third grade, the two instantly became best friends. Their friendship strengthened when Thweatt began playing organized basketball in eighth grade at Middle Township Middle School, and the two shared the floor together as high school teammates at Wildwood Catholic Academy.
fox29.com
'Just feels great': Bonner Prendie baseball phenom signs with Auburn, sets sights on major leagues
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A Delaware County teen is shaping up to be a baseball superstar and is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, but for now, the 18-year-old is focusing on finishing his senior year of high school. Kevin McGonigle, a student at Bonner...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
mainlinetoday.com
Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants
If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Remembering Father Steve at St. Joachim
The Rev. Steven P. Wetzel was remembered on Saturday afternoon with a Mass at a church he served for 12 years – St. Joachim. Wetzel, a member of the Oblates of Sr. Francis de Sales, was a deacon from 1997 to 2001 and pastor from 2005-13 at St. Joachim, 1527 Church St. in Frankford.
BBQ And Pizza Make For Epic Love Story At MontCo Restaurant Headed To Philly
Lucky Well barbecue restaurant has been a fixture of the Montgomery County dining scene since opening its flagship location in Ambler a decade ago. Now, the hometown grill joint is headed for Philadelphia, and its menu offers a new twist alongside familiar favorites. The new location at 3432 Sansom Street...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Beer Cities in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Pennsylvania. Now, one Pennsylvania hotspot has been dubbed one of the best beer cities in America, and it’s a popular one. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the...
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Cabrini University Cuts Top Administrators to Balance Finances
Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Cabrini University President Helen G. Drinan announced the Radnor university is coping with declining enrollment and a mounting deficit by eliminating some senior academic leadership posts, writes Susan Snyder and Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Upper Darby’s Llanerch Diner Again the Scene of Film Crews
Video production crews were recently working outside the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby and caught the attention of commuters driving past the location, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Local News. The diner, on Township Line Road near West Chester Pike, became famous from a scene in the movie Silver...
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
