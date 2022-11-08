ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

vuhoops.com

Three takeaways from Villanova’s win over La Salle

The Wildcats opened the season with a convincing 81-68 win over La Salle Monday night. There may have been a new head coach on the sideline, but the ‘Cats looked similar to what the fan base is accustomed to. The team shared the ball, made 13 3-pointers and hustled for loose balls. It’s a good sign that the habits Jay Wright worked hard to install have continued under Kyle Neptune’s lead.
VILLANOVA, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: Bonner-Prendergast and St. Joseph’s Prep Claim Blue & Red PCL Division Crowns

PHILADELPHIA – Most championships are decided by a traditional playoff system, where each game poses a do-or-die situation. Not so in Philadelphia Catholic League football. Recently crowned champions St. Joseph’s Prep and Bonner-Prendergast earned their hardware by blitzing through the regular season unscathed. The Prep handled their four Red Division challenges with relative ease, winning by an average score of 41-8, though it could have been much wider if the Hawks had not substituted the starters early.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night. With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008. The polls meant nothing at tipoff.
VILLANOVA, PA
Temple News

Former high school teammates reunite at Temple

When Taj Thweatt moved to Jahlil White’s home state of New Jersey in third grade, the two instantly became best friends. Their friendship strengthened when Thweatt began playing organized basketball in eighth grade at Middle Township Middle School, and the two shared the floor together as high school teammates at Wildwood Catholic Academy.
TEMPLE, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants

If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
NorthEast Times

Remembering Father Steve at St. Joachim

The Rev. Steven P. Wetzel was remembered on Saturday afternoon with a Mass at a church he served for 12 years – St. Joachim. Wetzel, a member of the Oblates of Sr. Francis de Sales, was a deacon from 1997 to 2001 and pastor from 2005-13 at St. Joachim, 1527 Church St. in Frankford.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Beer Cities in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Pennsylvania. Now, one Pennsylvania hotspot has been dubbed one of the best beer cities in America, and it’s a popular one. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ

