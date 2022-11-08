ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

latechsports.com

Techsters Open Season in Dominant Fashion

RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team used a big second half in the 2022-23 season opener defeating Central Baptist 86-30 inside the Thomas Assembly Center to move to 1-0. Both teams struggled to score in the early going, combining 5-18 from the field, but Amaya Brannon got the Techsters on the board with a pull up jumper and Silvia Nativi hit the first three of the season to give LA Tech an 11-4 edge after one.
RUSTON, LA
latechsports.com

Preview: LA Tech vs. Arkansas State

RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team will host Arkansas State for the annual Education Day game inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. GAME INFORMATION. Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 10 | 11:30 a.m. CT. Location: Thomas Assembly Center (Ruston,...
RUSTON, LA
Cassius

No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On

As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
VICKSBURG, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse

Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Corps general, Port Gibson native Gant to speak at Veterans Day observance

Port Gibson native Brig. Gen. Antoinette “Toni” Gant, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and the first African American woman to ever serve at that level in the history of the Corps, will be the featured speaker for Vicksburg’s annual Veterans Day observance on Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group

Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
BASTROP, LA
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Convention Center promotes Rather to events manager

The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the promotion of Mary Rather from event coordinator to events manager effective Nov. 4. “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed right to elevate her to the next level,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. Rather...
VICKSBURG, MS

