Jackson State Lady Tigers Fall to UNC
The Jackson State Lady Tigers fall on the road to Power 5 opponent.
Techsters Open Season in Dominant Fashion
RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team used a big second half in the 2022-23 season opener defeating Central Baptist 86-30 inside the Thomas Assembly Center to move to 1-0. Both teams struggled to score in the early going, combining 5-18 from the field, but Amaya Brannon got the Techsters on the board with a pull up jumper and Silvia Nativi hit the first three of the season to give LA Tech an 11-4 edge after one.
Preview: LA Tech vs. Arkansas State
RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team will host Arkansas State for the annual Education Day game inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. GAME INFORMATION. Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 10 | 11:30 a.m. CT. Location: Thomas Assembly Center (Ruston,...
No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On
As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled
JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse
Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
Corps general, Port Gibson native Gant to speak at Veterans Day observance
Port Gibson native Brig. Gen. Antoinette “Toni” Gant, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and the first African American woman to ever serve at that level in the history of the Corps, will be the featured speaker for Vicksburg’s annual Veterans Day observance on Friday.
Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group
Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
ELECTION UPDATE: Pratt, Smith hold lead in VWSD School Board Trustee races
Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and unofficial results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board Trustee races are in. Below are the results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with all precincts in both Districts 1 and 5 reporting. District 1 School Board Trustee:. Bryan...
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
Vicksburg Convention Center promotes Rather to events manager
The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the promotion of Mary Rather from event coordinator to events manager effective Nov. 4. “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed right to elevate her to the next level,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. Rather...
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
