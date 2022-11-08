RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team used a big second half in the 2022-23 season opener defeating Central Baptist 86-30 inside the Thomas Assembly Center to move to 1-0. Both teams struggled to score in the early going, combining 5-18 from the field, but Amaya Brannon got the Techsters on the board with a pull up jumper and Silvia Nativi hit the first three of the season to give LA Tech an 11-4 edge after one.

