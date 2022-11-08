ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Porterville Recorder

Murray St. 90, Lindsey Wilson 53

LINDSEY WILSON (0-1) Jac.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Mumford 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Jordan 0-6 0-0 0, Lewis 4-5 0-2 8, Edmond 3-6 2-2 8, Cundiff 3-6 2-2 10, Harlan 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ribeiro 1-3 0-0 2, Malesevic 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Tinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 4-9 53.
VISTA, CA
S. Utah 91, Saint Katherine 48

SAINT KATHERINE (0-1) Durham 2-10 0-2 4, Lloyd-Watson 5-16 0-0 13, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Gallardo 2-4 3-4 7, Baptiste 3-5 1-2 10, Petrusev 2-6 0-0 4, Romero 3-5 1-2 8, Amador 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Vertiz 0-2 0-0 0, Odinigwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 5-10 48.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61

SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
TEXAS STATE
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
MOSCOW, ID

