Hudson River Opera to Present ‘L’Amico Fritz’
Hudson River Opera is set to present a performance of “L’Amico Fritz” on Dec. 2, 2022 at Holyrood Episcopal Church on West 179th Street in New York City. The showcase will star Choon Lee, Sujung Kim, Cesar Lozada, Karmesha Peake, Christopher Trujillo, Samuel Flores, and Nadia Briones.
Britten Pears Arts Reveals January to May 2023 Season
Britten Pears Arts announced its lineup for the coming months. The company will present a wide range of musical activities including fan-favorite operas as well as new operas, premieres, headlining performers, orchestral concerts, education programs, and more. This article will only feature vocal-related events. Running January to April the Britten...
Maria Brea & Melisa Bonetti to Headline North / South Consonance’s ‘Mixed Accents’
North / South Consonance is set to present “Mixed Accents” on Nov. 14, 2022, at the Scorca Hall at the National Opera Center in New York City. The showcase, which will also be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, will feature soprano Maria Brea, mezzo-soprano Melisa Bonetti, and pianist Max Lifchitz.
Central City Opera to Present ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’
The Central City Opera is set to present the family-friendly opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” in a limited-run series across the Front Range this December. The production will feature dynamic local singers, including tenor Javier Abreu as King Kaspar, mezzo-soprano Jennifer DeDominici as the Mother, bass-baritone Paul Griggsby as King Balthazar, baritone Jonathan Hays and King Melchior, baritone Jerome Síbulo as the Page, and Brian Erickson and Kason Nicholas (appearing courtesy of the Colorado Children’s Chorale) will share the role of Amahl.
The Soraya to Present ‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’
The Soraya in Northridge, CA, is set to present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” on Dec. 7, 2022. The work will be featured by Theater Latté Da, with artistic director Peter Rothstein directing a production that features musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. The production is presented in collaboration with Hennepin Theatre Trust.
Lincoln Center Announces Additional Winter/Spring Performances for 2022-23 Season
Lincoln Center has announced additional programming for their winter and spring lineup of performances for the 2022-23 season. First up is a presentation of Terrance McKnight’s “Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud,” which celebrates the famous poet’s birthday with a number of works by Beethoven, David Baker, and George Gershwin, set to Hughes’ poems. This collaboration with the New York Philharmonic will feature select members of the orchestra, joined by guest piano soloist Kyle Walker and tenor Chauncey Packer.
Irish National Opera to Present U.K. Premiere of ‘Least Like the Other,’ an Opera on the Rosemary Kennedy Tragedy
The Irish National Opera is set to present the U.K. premiere of Brian Irvine and Netia Jones’ “Least Like the Other” on Jan. 15-19, 2023. The opera, which will take place at the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre, explores the tragedy of Rosemary Kennedy, the sister of U.S. President J.F. Kennedy. She was starved of oxygen at birth and experienced learning disabilities that would affect her adolescence and beyond. Her father’s reaction to her behavior was to lock her up and then force her to have a lobotomy at 23. She was then institutionalized from 1941 until she died in 2005; the lobotomy was kept secret from her siblings and family over decades.
