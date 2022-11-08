Read full article on original website
Wexford Festival Opera 2022 Review: The Spectre Knight
Few people will be familiar with the operas of the 19th century British composer Alfred Cellier. Yet during his day, he was well-known for his comic operas, which are very much in the mould of Gilbert & Sullivan, although he never really posed a threat to their dominance. In 1886,...
Irish National Opera to Present U.K. Premiere of ‘Least Like the Other,’ an Opera on the Rosemary Kennedy Tragedy
The Irish National Opera is set to present the U.K. premiere of Brian Irvine and Netia Jones’ “Least Like the Other” on Jan. 15-19, 2023. The opera, which will take place at the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre, explores the tragedy of Rosemary Kennedy, the sister of U.S. President J.F. Kennedy. She was starved of oxygen at birth and experienced learning disabilities that would affect her adolescence and beyond. Her father’s reaction to her behavior was to lock her up and then force her to have a lobotomy at 23. She was then institutionalized from 1941 until she died in 2005; the lobotomy was kept secret from her siblings and family over decades.
The Soraya to Present ‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’
The Soraya in Northridge, CA, is set to present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” on Dec. 7, 2022. The work will be featured by Theater Latté Da, with artistic director Peter Rothstein directing a production that features musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. The production is presented in collaboration with Hennepin Theatre Trust.
