A season of opportunity for Aundre Hyatt
Season No.2 at Rutgers tipped off in a big way for fourth-year junior Aundre Hyatt. The former LSU starter helped the Scarlet Knights to a dominating 75-35 win over Columbia in the season opener on Monday, chipping in 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hyatt also played a game-high 30 minutes, which is well beyond his average of 12.8 per game from last season. He also made his second start in a Rutgers uniform.
Rutgers Basketball gets ranking bump after dominant win over Columbia
Rutgers basketball opened its 2022-23 season with an emphatic 75-35 win over Columbia. And while that may turn out to be one of the weakest opponents of the season, the win was enough to move Rutgers up in the kenpom rankings. The Scarlet Knights started out No.50 in the kenpom and have since moved up to No.43 after the win.
Following the future Tigers
LSU commitments continue to post good numbers over the course of the high school football season heading into playoffs.
Rutgers vs Sacred Heart: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
The 2022-23 season is underway as Rutgers basketball is off to a 1-0 start following a commanding 75-45 win over Columbia on Monday night. The Scarlet Knights will retake the court tonight with another home matchup against Sacred Heart, who was also victorious in its season opener. Sacred Heart defeated Hartford by a final score of 77-70 to begin the season. For Rutgers, this will be the second game in a six-day span.
Syracuse Football: QB commit and QB target throwing for huge numbers
Two high-school quarterbacks who have connections to Syracuse football are scoring stellar 2022 seasons to date. Both LaNorris Sellers, a 2023 three-star dual-threat quarterback, and 2024 dual-threat quarterback Jacob Zamot have played pivotal roles in leading their respective high schools into the post-season. The 6-foot-2 Sellers, from South Carolina, verbally...
