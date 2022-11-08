ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

A season of opportunity for Aundre Hyatt

Season No.2 at Rutgers tipped off in a big way for fourth-year junior Aundre Hyatt. The former LSU starter helped the Scarlet Knights to a dominating 75-35 win over Columbia in the season opener on Monday, chipping in 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hyatt also played a game-high 30 minutes, which is well beyond his average of 12.8 per game from last season. He also made his second start in a Rutgers uniform.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Following the future Tigers

LSU commitments continue to post good numbers over the course of the high school football season heading into playoffs.
247Sports

Rutgers vs Sacred Heart: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

The 2022-23 season is underway as Rutgers basketball is off to a 1-0 start following a commanding 75-45 win over Columbia on Monday night. The Scarlet Knights will retake the court tonight with another home matchup against Sacred Heart, who was also victorious in its season opener. Sacred Heart defeated Hartford by a final score of 77-70 to begin the season. For Rutgers, this will be the second game in a six-day span.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
FanSided

Syracuse Football: QB commit and QB target throwing for huge numbers

Two high-school quarterbacks who have connections to Syracuse football are scoring stellar 2022 seasons to date. Both LaNorris Sellers, a 2023 three-star dual-threat quarterback, and 2024 dual-threat quarterback Jacob Zamot have played pivotal roles in leading their respective high schools into the post-season. The 6-foot-2 Sellers, from South Carolina, verbally...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy