Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weisradio.com
Several area athletes highlighted by AHSAA for football playoff performances
MONTGOMERY – Cherokee County High School junior running back Jacob Cornejo had a record-setting performance for the Warriors against Corner to open the Class 4A state football playoffs on Friday. Cornejo accumulated 372 rushing yards on 20 carries and six touchdowns – including a 99-yard burst in the fourth...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Coach Rob to be inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame
Longtime Hokes Bluff High School educator and coach Mike Robertson was one of 13 persons recently selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The class was selected from more than 75 nominations by the selection committee of the Alabama High School...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
WTVM
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are awaiting results from across Alabama and Georgia for tonight’s races.
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
Alabama temperatures near record levels today but a big chill coming
Alabama’s temperatures will flirt with record territory both Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service said temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s -- 10 to 15 degrees higher than average -- this afternoon, and some areas could see similar readings on Tuesday. Today’s forecast is at the...
Alabama State Senate election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state senate seats in Alabama’s general election. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Election highlights, Democratic spat, Jeff Cook: Down in Alabama
There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in last night’s midterm election in Alabama. Anyone new to Alabama politics might’ve wondered where the Democrats were Tuesday night and what they’ve been up to. Here’s part of the answer. Jeff Cook, the guitarist for country music...
Safest Cities in Alabama
Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Andalusia Star News
Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election
*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
BET
White Alabama City Councilman Arrested After Punching Black Mayor
Tommy Bryant, a Tarrant City Council member, was arrested Monday (Nov. 7) after he reportedly punched Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton in the face. According to AL.com, after a city council meeting on Nov. 7, Newton, the city’s first Black mayor, claimed Bryant attacked him. “He started attacking me and verbally assaulting me,’’ Newton said. “We exchanged words and then he came at me. He sucker-punched me.”
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Sheriff: Man kidnaps Georgia couple, attempts to shoot man 3 times before fleeing to Alabama
Investigators say a man has been arrested in Alabama after he allegedly kidnapped a Coweta County couple. Coweta County deputies said Michael Butler pulled into the driveway of a home along Waterworks Road on Friday where a man and woman were outside. Deputies said Butler held the couple up at...
WSFA
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Comments / 0