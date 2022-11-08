ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike Road, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com

Coach Rob to be inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime Hokes Bluff High School educator and coach Mike Robertson was one of 13 persons recently selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The class was selected from more than 75 nominations by the selection committee of the Alabama High School...
HOKES BLUFF, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSFA

Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
ALABAMA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Alabama

Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election

*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
BET

White Alabama City Councilman Arrested After Punching Black Mayor

Tommy Bryant, a Tarrant City Council member, was arrested Monday (Nov. 7) after he reportedly punched Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton in the face. According to AL.com, after a city council meeting on Nov. 7, Newton, the city’s first Black mayor, claimed Bryant attacked him. “He started attacking me and verbally assaulting me,’’ Newton said. “We exchanged words and then he came at me. He sucker-punched me.”
TARRANT, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
Terry Mansfield

Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy