ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri’s offense prepares to keep pace with high-octane Tennessee

Missouri’s showdown against Tennessee this Saturday pits a pair of offenses playing at two entirely different levels against one another. The Volunteers are averaging 523.6 yards per game this season compared to the Tigers’ 350.1 yards per contest. Tennessee scores 45.3 points per game. Missouri scores 23.1. One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mizzou basketball signs three four-star prospects for 2023 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates signed his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, inking three four-star high school recruits on the first day of the early singing period. All three had verbally committed to the Tigers over the past several months: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The class ranks as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.com.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy