WATCH: Xavier Johnson Scores First Basket of Hoosiers' 2022-23 Season
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson drove hard to the basket to score the Hoosiers' first points of the 2022-23 season.
College football picks: Week 11 score predictions for biggest games
Now almost halfway through November, the end of the regular season is in sight and most of the contenders have situated themselves in position to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Ohio State and Michigan both remain undefeated and appear to be on course to stay that way when they meet in ...
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Bellarmine.
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
USF men drop opener to SEMO, 64-61
TAMPA — True freshman Ryan Conwell got a solid look at the rim from three-point land on a shot that would have tied Monday’s season-opening game for USF, but could not get the shot to fall. Instead, the Bulls fell, 64-61, to Southeast Missouri State in front of an announced crowd of 4,046 at Yuengling Center.
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 67-54 Win Over Lafayette
What we learned from the Hurricanes' season-opening win.
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
No. 11 Vols win 18th straight at home in topping Tennessee Tech
Tyreke Key scored 17 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to its 18th straight home victory, a 75-43 season-opening rout
Mississippi State aims to build on momentum vs. Akron
Mississippi State is off to a successful and raucous start to the season. The Bulldogs (1-0) look to make further
