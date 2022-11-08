ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

USF men drop opener to SEMO, 64-61

TAMPA — True freshman Ryan Conwell got a solid look at the rim from three-point land on a shot that would have tied Monday’s season-opening game for USF, but could not get the shot to fall. Instead, the Bulls fell, 64-61, to Southeast Missouri State in front of an announced crowd of 4,046 at Yuengling Center.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....

Comments / 0

Community Policy