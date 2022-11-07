ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Monmouth vs Seton Hall prediction, odds, pick — 11/9/2022

The Monmouth Hawks take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Monmouth Seton Hall prediction and pick. The Monmouth Hawks came very close to making the NCAA Tournament last season. More than that, they almost prevented one of college basketball’s greatest Cinderella stories from getting off the ground. We all know that the Saint Peter’s Peacocks made history on a large scale at the 2022 NCAA Tournament. They not only beat Kentucky to create another 15-over-2 upset; the Peacocks then beat Murray State and Purdue to become the first-ever No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
247Sports

Massachusetts Minutemen vs Connecticut Huskies Game Recap

The UMass Minutemen put up one of their better offensive efforts of the season however it was not enough to overcome the rival UConn Huskies this past Friday in East Hartford as UConn won 27-10. UMass behind Brady Olson at QB had their best offensive showing in terms of total...
AMHERST, MA
WGME

Yarmouth football prepares for title game against Waterville

PORTLAND (WGME) – It should be a big weekend of championship high school football. The Yarmouth Clippers will battle Waterville Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cony High School for the 8-man large school state championship. The Clippers have enjoyed quite a comeback season. Yarmouth had just one win in 2021 and are 9-1 this year, just a win away from a first gold ball in 11 years.
YARMOUTH, ME

