College Basketball Odds: Monmouth vs Seton Hall prediction, odds, pick — 11/9/2022
The Monmouth Hawks take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Monmouth Seton Hall prediction and pick. The Monmouth Hawks came very close to making the NCAA Tournament last season. More than that, they almost prevented one of college basketball’s greatest Cinderella stories from getting off the ground. We all know that the Saint Peter’s Peacocks made history on a large scale at the 2022 NCAA Tournament. They not only beat Kentucky to create another 15-over-2 upset; the Peacocks then beat Murray State and Purdue to become the first-ever No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.
247Sports
Massachusetts Minutemen vs Connecticut Huskies Game Recap
The UMass Minutemen put up one of their better offensive efforts of the season however it was not enough to overcome the rival UConn Huskies this past Friday in East Hartford as UConn won 27-10. UMass behind Brady Olson at QB had their best offensive showing in terms of total...
WGME
Yarmouth football prepares for title game against Waterville
PORTLAND (WGME) – It should be a big weekend of championship high school football. The Yarmouth Clippers will battle Waterville Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cony High School for the 8-man large school state championship. The Clippers have enjoyed quite a comeback season. Yarmouth had just one win in 2021 and are 9-1 this year, just a win away from a first gold ball in 11 years.
No. 15 Southwick rallies late, falls to No. 2 Hopedale in state Division 5 girls volleyball Round of 16
HOPEDALE – After nearly 80 miles, some 100 minutes of travel and two sets of volleyball, the Southwick Regional High School girls volleyball team finally arrived at Draper Gym for the state Division 5 girls volleyball Round of 16 tournament game against the Hopedale Blue Raiders. Although Southwick was...
Seton Hall Prep soccer takes out Bergen Catholic for fourth straight sectional title
WEST ORANGE – Bergen Catholic lost the battle, but won the respect of the No. 1 team in the state. And why not after a valiant effort to close out the program's deepest postseason run in decades? Javier Torres scored twice for the Crusaders, but Seton Hall Prep had all the answers in a...
Plainfield girls soccer advances in Class M tourney: Top high school soccer plays Tuesday
The Plainfield girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 victory over Innovation/AAE in the opening round of the CIAC Class M state tournament at Plainfield High School. Plainfield will host No. 10 Bacon Academy on Thursday in the second round. Here are Tuesday's top performances. Girls soccer. Keriana Heredia, Plainfield:...
