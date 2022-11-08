ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt Hustler

Men’s tennis flexes their doubles muscles in final fall action

The Vanderbilt men’s tennis team finished off its fall season at the Georgia Tech invitational this weekend, sporting a combined 7-2 record in doubles and a 9-12 record in singles. The field was very strong and included players from SEC rival teams Georgia and Ole Miss, as well as...
Vanderbilt Hustler

Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

It’s been a chaotic week for Vanderbilt football on and off the field. After waiting to take action in response to defensive backs coach Dan Jackson’s Facebook endorsement of Ye and his recent slew of antisemitic comments, the Commodores were mangled on their own turf by South Carolina, a game many considered to be the most winnable SEC bout that Vanderbilt faced all season. The Commodores allowed nearly 500 yards and a jaw-dropping 7.8 yards per play to Spencer Rattler and a Gamecock offense that has been putrid for much of the season. With the defeat, Vanderbilt’s SEC losing streak climbs to 26 games.
