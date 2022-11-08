It’s been a chaotic week for Vanderbilt football on and off the field. After waiting to take action in response to defensive backs coach Dan Jackson’s Facebook endorsement of Ye and his recent slew of antisemitic comments, the Commodores were mangled on their own turf by South Carolina, a game many considered to be the most winnable SEC bout that Vanderbilt faced all season. The Commodores allowed nearly 500 yards and a jaw-dropping 7.8 yards per play to Spencer Rattler and a Gamecock offense that has been putrid for much of the season. With the defeat, Vanderbilt’s SEC losing streak climbs to 26 games.

