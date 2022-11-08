Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
SB Nation
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
SB Nation
Talking Points: Beating Birmingham was Sunderland’s biggest win of the season for Tony Mowbray!
Winning ahead of the three-week break was absolutely crucial to ease the pressure off Tony Mowbray - was it our biggest win of the season?. Friday night was an unexpected victory, but also one that for me was the most important of the season given the context around it. The...
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What did you make of the Amad show on Friday night?
It’s crazy to think less than a week ago I fired out FOUR downs. So to even things up, here’s... After a horrific time with injuries and an untold amount of dark days it was a delight to see Niall Huggins start to put his injury woes behind him with a brilliant performance. Although slightly rusty at times, his quality was there to see and to Nialls credit he got stuck into everything. The 3 points must have been the icing on the cake - da iawn, Niall!
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Southampton
Well, we’ve reached the World Cup break. Which is a weird thing to say on the 12th of November. But with the way this season has been going for Liverpool, the six week break is welcomed or at the very least it’s an opportunity for a reset. Things haven’t gone as planned so far, but Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have white knuckled their way to the break with 22 points in the league (with a game in hand), advancing in the EFL Cup, and being in the round of 16 of the Champions League. All three of those things ensure that come the turn of the year, there’s everything to play for.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
SB Nation
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 20 - Birmingham City vs Sunderland
In what was probably our poorest showing all season, the lads went down at home to Cardiff last weekend. Tony Mowbray made a few changes, most notably in the middle of the park - probably to try and spice things up after certain players looked to have earned a shot. Likely also to give a couple of lads some rest after playing midweek in the previous game at Huddersfield, where we took a (now even more) vital 3 points.
SB Nation
Beard Report: “I Don’t Think We Deserved To Lose On Sunday”
Another weekend loss for the Liverpool Women sees Matt Beard a little reflective in his column again. It was a rough one, losing after a questionable penalty awarded to Aston Villa and scored by Rachel Daly. The Red Women have the skill, and the know how, to win games, so it’s unfortunate to see them on this run of losses in the league. Another disappointing Sunday, when they deserved so much more.
SB Nation
Fixing our Wearside Blues
“Home is where the heart is”. That’s how the old saying goes. Yet on our return to the Championship, the Stadium of Light feels as though it has been short of home comforts. In nine matches this season so far, we’ve been on the winning side just twice.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Brentford - Head-to-Head
Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as the first half of the season comes to an early close. Following this weekend’s fixtures, many blues will be heading to Qatar to take part in the World Cup, and City fans will be crossing their fingers in the hope that they come back from the tournament without injury. But first, they take on Brentford, and their top scorer Ivan Toney will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Taylor why he should have been picked for the England squad.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Birmingham City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(10th) Birmingham City v Sunderland (17th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
SB Nation
Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break
With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
SB Nation
Arsenal at Wolves: Finishing Strong
After Thursday’s “disappointing” loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, Arsenal shift their attentions back to the Premier League for one last Premier League match before the entire footballing world comes to a halt for the upcoming World Cup, as the team heads to Wolverhampton to take on 19th placed Wolves.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Paul Ince Pleased With Reading’s Resolve In ‘Fantastic’ Late Hull Win
There is nothing better than a 94th-minute winner away from home with the Royals taking three points back to Berkshire. Hull City took the lead early in the first half but Reading equalised through Yakou Meite. Andy Carroll won a good header in the box in the 94th minute which hit Ryan Longman to go into the net.
Comments / 0