BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Banged-up Raptors, Pistons enter meeting on similar skids
The Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are trying to get by without their top players. One of those teams will
KTVZ
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101. Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to just miss a triple-double for Cleveland. Mitchell went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments before converting a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.
Omoruyi scores career-high 22 as Thunder top Raptors 132-113
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 and snap a four-game losing streak. Omoruyi, a Two-Way player in his second year, made 8 of 10 field goals in a reserve role. Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 20 points and Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City posted its largest margin of victory this season. Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role.
Hornets’ Ball is back in action, scores 15 in season debut
MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut at Miami and was in Charlotte’s starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason. Ball finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes.
Virginia Women's Basketball Routs Wake Forest 72-52 to Win ACC Opener
The Cavaliers rolled over the Demon Deacons to win their ACC opener for the first time since 2017
Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery, Minnesota to pick 2nd
The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery. It’s been a busy offseason for the Fever, who had the the No. 2 pick last season and chose NaLyssa Smith. Indiana, which hasn’t made the postseason since Tamika Catchings retired in 2016, just hired Christie Sides as their new coach last week.
