Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Saints not drafting QB is about to bite them in worst way possible

The Saints decided, once again, to pass on a quarterback in the NFL Draft. That decision could be the final nail in the coffin on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints have not drafted a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971. In 2022, they passed on nine quarterbacks drafted after their two first-round picks, with which they selected wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive lineman Trevor Penning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

Coaches, like players, have a well-documented history of winning or losing. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are two notable head coaches who began their NFL head coaching careers without significant success. Later they would take new teams to the playoffs and Super Bowls. As a head coach, Dennis Allen's second...
ATLANTA, LA

