Read full article on original website
Related
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
Millions of people are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, but many would rather take supplements instead. A new study shows statins are much more effective.
Medical News Today
What to eat and avoid on a low sodium, low cholesterol diet
Doctors may recommend a low sodium, low cholesterol diet if a person has high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, and an elevated risk of heart disease. Choosing whole, minimally processed foods and making other lifestyle modifications may help lower cholesterol without the need for medication. Cholesterol is a waxy substance...
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
WebMD
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
docwirenews.com
Dietary Supplements Ineffective in Lowering Cholesterol Compared With Low-Dose Statin
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 93 million U.S. adults have high cholesterol. High levels of cholesterol (>200 mg/dL) are associated with heart attacks, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. In the body, there are two types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL). HDL cholesterol is widely considered to be “good cholesterol”, meaning it absorbs cholesterol in the blood and carries it back to the liver. LDL cholesterol is often considered the “bad cholesterol” as the low-density lipoproteins take cholesterol to your arteries, where it can collect in arterial walls and lead to atherosclerosis.
Don't bother with dietary supplements for heart health, study says
Six supplements that people commonly take for heart health don't help lower "bad" cholesterol or improve cardiovascular health, according to a study published Sunday, but statins did.
Medical News Today
Low carb diet may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, promote weight loss
Researchers recently examined the effects of a low-carbohydrate diet in people with prediabetes and people who have mild, untreated type 2 diabetes (T2D). In the randomized clinical trial, participants who lowered their carbs saw a moderate reduction in their blood sugar, an indicator of diabetes. The study’s findings are somewhat...
New snack line designed to reduce cholesterol
A Johns Hopkins-trained cardiologist who recognized that diet was responsible for much of the high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar she saw in her patients has designed a line of snack foods intended to help. Called Step One Foods, the products contain omega-3 oils, plant sterols, fiber...
Healthline
Osteoporosis: Prunes May Help Preserve Bone Mass, Fight Inflammation
10 million Americans age 50 and older have osteoporosis, but women are 4 times more likely to develop the condition. A new study shows that postmenopausal women who consume prunes have a decreased risk for bone loss associated with osteoporosis. Prunes contain many nutrients associated with bone health, but more...
News-Medical.net
Dietary supplements taken for 'heart health' unlikely to offer meaningful impact on cholesterol levels
Six widely used dietary supplements promoted for improving heart health did not effectively lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol in comparison to a common low-dose statin medication or placebo, according to late breaking science results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MindBodyGreen
Sleep Duration Is Linked To Cardiovascular Health, Studies Show
When you think about activities that actively support your heart health, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a HIIT exercise class or a long run to really "work out" those heart muscles. Or perhaps it's eating clean to prevent plaque buildup in your arteries. While these are certainly heart-healthy habits,...
Medical News Today
What to know about the effects of soluble fiber on cholesterol
Soluble fiber plays an important role in daily nutrition. It can help lower LDL cholesterol levels in the body and prevent the overproduction of bile. Foods contain two different types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber, such as pectin and gum inside plant cells, dissolves in water and forms a gel-like paste.
cohaitungchi.com
Keto Diet and Cholesterol: Only the Science
We include products in articles we think are useful for our readers. If you buy products or services through links on our website, we may earn a small commission. Myths about the keto diet and cholesterol can raise alarms for people. And one of the most persistent, though false alarms is that keto may contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels.
scitechdaily.com
Eating Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Midlife May Sharpen Thinking Skills and Improve Brain Structure
People who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have superior thinking skills and even better brain structure than people who eat few foods containing the fatty acids. This is according to an exploratory study that was recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish such as salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna. They are also found in dietary supplements as well as foods that are fortified with the fatty acids.
Comments / 0