Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ducks giving up the deep shot at alarming rate last three weeks
Washington's Michael Penix Jr. delivered strike after strike after strike during the Huskies upset of Oregon on Saturday night. The junior quarterback torched an Oregon secondary that has struggled to find answers all season. There's a reason that entering Saturday's 37-34 loss only Colorado had given up more pass yards...
Oregon-Washington rivalry reignited; Lanning receives rough introduction
Dan Lanning gets rivalry football. There's no questioning that. Lanning didn't miss the mark this week. The rivalry was emphasized like a coach who's experienced the vitriol between the two programs first-hand. Veteran players applauded Lanning's approach — even some of the more unorthodox tactics. Piping in the opposing school's...
Lanning 'anxious' to hear further explanation on illegal touching penalty
Late in Oregon's comeback bid to beat No. 25 Washington, Bo Nix found Troy Franklin down the left sideline for a crucial first down to the 20-yard line to set up the game-tying field goal. However, a flag was thrown, and Franklin was called for illegally touching the football. Illegal...
Here is everything Kalen DeBoer had to say after Washington's historic 37-34 win over No. 6 Oregon
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media after the No. 25 Huskies defeated No. 6 Oregon in Eugene for the first time since 2016 and the first win over a top-6 team on the road since 2002. This is everything he had to say about the game. On...
Oregon drops in AP Poll following upset loss to Washington
For the first time since week one of the college football season, Oregon has moved backward in the AP Poll. Saturday brought a 37-34 loss to Washington, and the Ducks have dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Here are the full results. College football saw two top-10 programs lose...
Photos from Oregon's heartbreaking home loss to Washington
Oregon picked took its second loss of the 2022 season with a devastating 37-34 loss to rival Washington on Saturday night. DuckTerritory photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
FSU Football Redshirt Report: As the season winds down for the Seminoles, those with four or less appearances
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- With the season winding down and 10 contests in the books, we take a look at what players for FSU have played in four or less games and could retain redshirt eligibility. QB AJ Duffy - The freshman has appeared in two games this season. RB CJ...
Final Stats and Notes: Florida State 38, Syracuse 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Florida State improved to 7-3 on the season and finished 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents with a 38-3 victory over Syracuse on Saturday evening at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here are some final stats and notes from the victory for FSU:. - FSU's captains...
Gators not giving up on FSU commit Lucas Simmons
Gators will not give up on recruiting a 4-star OT committed to Florida State. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
FSU Football ranked in top 20 of the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has re-entered the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 20. FSU sat at No. 31, among those receiving votes, in last week's Coaches Poll. They make a significant move in the poll after dominating Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday evening. The rise of 11 spots was the most significant jump in this week's poll.
Seminole Showtime: Kromenhoek Dime, Playoff Dre, Frier Bomb
FSU wide receiver commitment Vandrevius Jacobs helped his team to an opening round playoff win on Saturday night. He had several impressive catches including the one shown above for a score.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0