Eugene, OR

247Sports

Ducks giving up the deep shot at alarming rate last three weeks

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. delivered strike after strike after strike during the Huskies upset of Oregon on Saturday night. The junior quarterback torched an Oregon secondary that has struggled to find answers all season. There's a reason that entering Saturday's 37-34 loss only Colorado had given up more pass yards...
CORVALLIS, OR
Final Stats and Notes: Florida State 38, Syracuse 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Florida State improved to 7-3 on the season and finished 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents with a 38-3 victory over Syracuse on Saturday evening at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here are some final stats and notes from the victory for FSU:. - FSU's captains...
SYRACUSE, NY
FSU Football ranked in top 20 of the USA Today Coaches Poll

Florida State has re-entered the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 20. FSU sat at No. 31, among those receiving votes, in last week's Coaches Poll. They make a significant move in the poll after dominating Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday evening. The rise of 11 spots was the most significant jump in this week's poll.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
