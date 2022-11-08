Read full article on original website
If they are starting at the top why all affiliated with trump go to jail and he’s still free with corruption and lies 🤔
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 3rd gun case pointed a firearm at an off-duty Chicago cop, prompting the officer to open fire: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a four-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case pointed a gun at an off-duty Chicago police officer this week, prompting the officer to open fire on the man’s vehicle, striking another passenger. Chicago police never revealed that someone had been shot...
WGNtv.com
Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K
ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
Man with ties to Illinois considered person of interest in dating app crime
RACINE, Wisco. - The Racine, Wisconsin Police Department is warning women to look out for one man on the dating apps. Police say 52-year-old Timothy Olson is a person of interest in one of their cases. The criminal complaint says he met a woman on Match. She told police the...
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales. Prieto pleaded guilty back in June. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week.
Letter carrier charged after stealing over 100 checks worth $40,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former mail carrier is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole more than 100 checks from people and businesses along his mail route in Elmhurst.Prosecutors claim 22-year-old Keevon Dockery drove his mail truck to a wooded area and left three boxes of mail in the woods, then came back to steal several letters. Investigators believe Dockery stole more than 100 checks in total - worth around $40,000. He's now held on a $100,000 bond, facing six counts of identity theft.
Mothers demand Chicago police do more to investigate sons' unsolved murders
A group of mothers gathered at CPD district headquarters in Little Village Wednesday to demand police do more to investigate their sons' murders.
Little Village residents want reform for CPD and to investigate unsolved cases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members in Little Village are calling for reform of Chicago police's homicide department.They stood outside of the police station on Grand and Armitage on Wednesday, holding pictures of loved ones whose murders are unsolved. Community groups want the department to reach out to the FBI or ATF for help in solving cases.They said police ignore victims, witnesses and even evidence, especially when community members do not speak English."Listen, we understand that the detectives have a lot of cases, overrun with cases. but you know what, we want to work with detectives. And if we have information to a case, we want them to look at it," said Little Village resident Elizabeth Ramirez, founder of Parents for Peace and Justice.Community members met with a lieutenant of the department on Wednesday to discuss any updates in unsolved cases. They're calling for similar meetings each month.
Man Charged With Stabbing, Dismembering Alleged Drug Dealer Over Prices
A man is charged with fatally stabbing an alleged drug dealer during a dispute over prices, then dismembering the body and scattering the remains on several blocks in the Austin neighborhood. Judson Taylor, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicidal death and abuse...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Loop carjacking didn’t know what his two companions were going to do, defense attorney says
A 19-year-old man and two juveniles carjacked a driver at gunpoint in downtown Chicago on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said. But the man, who allegedly admitted to being at the scene of the hijacking and riding in the car, allegedly told police that he didn’t know that the two teens were going to carjack someone.
'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting two people in South Chicago in July. Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South...
Chicago crime: $50K reward for information leading to arrest in postal worker's armed robbery
Chicago Postal Inspectors have released surveillance photos of the man, seen on a bicycle.
fox32chicago.com
Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI
CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
