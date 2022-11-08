ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

stop listen roll
5d ago

If they are starting at the top why all affiliated with trump go to jail and he’s still free with corruption and lies 🤔

WGNtv.com

Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K

ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
ELMHURST, IL
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales. Prieto pleaded guilty back in June. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Letter carrier charged after stealing over 100 checks worth $40,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former mail carrier is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole more than 100 checks from people and businesses along his mail route in Elmhurst.Prosecutors claim 22-year-old Keevon Dockery drove his mail truck to a wooded area and left three boxes of mail in the woods, then came back to steal several letters.  Investigators believe Dockery stole more than 100 checks in total - worth around $40,000. He's now held on a $100,000 bond, facing six counts of identity theft.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Little Village residents want reform for CPD and to investigate unsolved cases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members in Little Village are calling for reform of Chicago police's homicide department.They stood outside of the police station on Grand and Armitage on Wednesday, holding pictures of loved ones whose murders are unsolved. Community groups want the department to reach out to the FBI or ATF for help in solving cases.They said police ignore victims, witnesses and even evidence, especially when community members do not speak English."Listen, we understand that the detectives have a lot of cases, overrun with cases. but you know what, we want to work with detectives. And if we have information to a case, we want them to look at it," said Little Village resident Elizabeth Ramirez, founder of Parents for Peace and Justice.Community members met with a lieutenant of the department on Wednesday to discuss any updates in unsolved cases. They're calling for similar meetings each month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI

CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
CHICAGO, IL

