BIRMINGHAM – UAB head women's basketball Randy Norton has announced the signings of Jade Weathersby and Genevive Wedemeyer to National Letters of Intent. "Both Gen and Jade have outstanding work ethics, people skills and are high-characters making them both a perfect fit for our program," said Norton. "They are outstanding young ladies and we are so excited for both of them to join our family."

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO