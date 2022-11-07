Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
uabsports.com
UAB and North Texas Square Off on Saturday at Protective Stadium
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team will honor its 21 seniors along with military members as the Blazers host North Texas for Senior Day and Salute to Service on Saturday at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Blazers (4-5, 2-4 C-USA) look to snap a three-game...
uabsports.com
American Athletic Conference Announces Future Football Opponents
BIRMINGHAM – Highlighted by UAB and Memphis playing each season, the American Athletic Conference has announced its future scheduling model for the next four years (2023-2026). Over that four-year span, UAB will face the other 13 conference teams at least once at home and once on the road. Additionally,...
uabsports.com
UAB Bowling to Compete at MEAC #1
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Bowling team is set to travel to Millsboro, Del. for the first conference tournament of the season – MEAC #1. The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12. MEAC #1 is total pinfall backer matches during the two days and...
uabsports.com
UAB Men's Tennis Head Coach Justin DeSanto on ITA Coaches Podcast
BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's tennis head coach Justin DeSanto joined the ITA Coaches Podcast to talk about his path to UAB. Follow the links below to hear from the Blazers' coach!. In DeSanto's first season with the Blazers in 2021-22, UAB posted a three-win improvement from the 2020-21 season, finishing with a final record of 8-15. DeSanto earned his first victory as UAB's head coach at home on Jan. 30, logging a 6-1 win over North Alabama.
uabsports.com
Men's Basketball Adds Coleman, Satterfield on National Signing Day
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield on National Signing Day. "We are excited to have Chris and KJ officially become a part of Blazer Basketball!" Head Coach Andy Kennedy said, "Both of these young men have tremendous potential, and we look forward to helping them reach it at UAB."
uabsports.com
Cross Country Gears Up For NCAA South Regional
BIRMINGHAM – UAB Cross Country returns to action for the NCAA South Regional on Nov 11, 2022. The women will start off competition for the 6K at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men's 10K at 9:30 a.m. The Blazers, who placed fifth in the C-USA Championships, will have eight...
uabsports.com
Hudson, Love Groth Earn AAC All-Conference Honors
BIRMINGHAM – The American Conference released the 2022 All-Conference honors on Wednesday morning. Graduate goalkeeper Jack Hudson and freshman midfielder Mathias Love Groth each were recognized by the league's coaches. Jack Hudson earned second team All-AAC honors after a stellar season in goal. In his first season with the...
uabsports.com
UAB WBB Signs Jade Weathersby and Genevive Wedemeyer
BIRMINGHAM – UAB head women's basketball Randy Norton has announced the signings of Jade Weathersby and Genevive Wedemeyer to National Letters of Intent. "Both Gen and Jade have outstanding work ethics, people skills and are high-characters making them both a perfect fit for our program," said Norton. "They are outstanding young ladies and we are so excited for both of them to join our family."
alreporter.com
Birmingham Racing Commission hands out $4 million in charitable contributions
A number of Alabama charities, nonprofit organizations, schools and fire stations can do a bit more good, thanks to donations from the Birmingham Race Course Casino. Last week, BRCC and the Birmingham Racing Commission announced more than $4 million in charitable contributions, with almost all of the money originating from historical horse racing games played at the BRCC.
Comments / 0