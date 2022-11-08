Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Samsung's reluctance to make rollable phones may encourage other OEMs to try
An analyst believes that Samsung has no interest in making a rollable phone. The analyst believes Samsung lacks interest because of its strong grip on the foldable market. They also believe that Samsung’s monopoly on the foldable market may lead to other OEMs pursuing sliding phones as a way to stand out from the market leader.
Galaxy S23 release date: Samsung allegedly unleashing the new phones in the first week of February
We reported a few days ago that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 devices on January 5, 2023. However, we also noted that the promotional materials that were the source of the release date information looked less than reliable. Today, per the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 trio of smartphones in the first week of February, seemingly marking the previous launch date rumors as false.
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Google may team up with Samsung for the Tensor G3
Google has equipped the past two generations of its Pixel phones with its in-house Tensor processes. They’ve been able to do a great job with Google’s hardware, and the company is looking to the next generation. It appears that Google has teamed up with Samsung to create the upcoming Tensor G3 processor.
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 announced: The 64-bit only era is here
Mediatek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rival brings a 64-bit-only design, hardware-based ray tracing, and more. Mediatek stepped up its flagship silicon game last year when it announced the Dimensity 9000 processor. This marked the company’s first attempt at a truly cutting-edge chipset to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series.
3 things the Pixel Watch does better and worse than the Galaxy Watch 5
The Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (and 5 Pro) share a lot in common. They’re both Wear OS devices running the newest software available. They both track users’ basic activity including steps, workouts, and sleep, and both offer a variety of smartwatch features and third-party app support. They’re both round, too! However, both watches also offer very different experiences and each excels in unique details. Find out three things the Pixel Watch does better vs the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and three details that put Samsung ahead.
MediaTek’s T800 chipset will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices than ever
MediaTek is on a roll again with a series of impressive chipsets that promise to revolutionize 5G technology from several angles, including taking it beyond smartphones to devices like fixed wireless 5G routers, mobile hotspots, vehicles, and smart home devices. Contents. While the company has already impressed us with some...
Leica Leitz Phone 2: Re-bodied Sharp Aquos R7 previewed globally ahead of Japan-only launch
Leica has revealed a successor to the Leitz Phone 1. Predictably called the Leitz Phone 2, the handset features a distinct design, albeit with the internals from the Sharp Aquos R7. For reference, the Aquos R7 is the result of a Leica and Sharp collaborative effort, which the former has now extended to Xiaomi as well.
First apparent leaks of Pixel 8 series show codenames, some expected specs
There's no guarantee that these references the Pixel 8 series, but it seems very likely. The first leaks for the Google Pixel 8 series are here. The vanilla model will likely be codenamed “Shiba” while the Pro model could be “Husky.”. So far, the specs don’t look...
LG joins Samsung and now supplies OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models
For the first time, LG is supplying LTPO OLED panels for Apple as mass production of mobile products. The South Korean company joins Samsung as the only two manufacturers to provide OLED displays for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help Apple boost production of its flagship phones.
Galaxy S10 series gets new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings minor stability and functional improvements as well as some bug fixes. The official changelog mentions improved camera stability and Bluetooth connectivity. It may also contain some system optimizations. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Showdown: Here’s how much battery iPhone 14 Pro Max had when Pixel 7 Pro died
Apple is known for using smaller battery capacities in its iPhones than what we see in Android smartphones. But it can usually make up the difference with tight hardware/software integration. In the latest battery test, PhoneBuff found out how much power the iPhone 14 Pro Max had left when Google’s Pixel 7 Pro died.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leaked
We expect the new camera phones to be announced imminently
Samsung's Galaxy A53 gets its dose of Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Samsung rains OS updates, it pours. November is stacked up to be a busy month for the company and it's already been a busy week with multiple devices getting Android 13 through a stable One UI 5 update. Up next? One of our top budget phone picks right now, the Galaxy A53.
The Most Iconic BlackBerry Phones Of All Time
Depending on when exactly you were born, the term "BlackBerry" might conjure up images of pagers, or maybe the classic BlackBerry designed for business professionals, with a screen on the top half and a full QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. For a lucky few, BlackBerry models with a full touchscreen might be the ones you're most familiar with. Regardless of which iconic BlackBerry style defined your generation, BlackBerry phones made an impression on the public that'll last for decades.
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun rolling out the November update to Galaxy smartphones in the United States and Europe.
