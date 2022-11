While votes are still coming in, Latah County is fully reported. Here are the unofficial election results for the midterm elections as of 1:33 a.m. PST on Nov. 9. Pro-Life (A person formally known as Marvin Richardson) | 25,425 | 5.1%. Secretary of State. Phil McGrane | 353,285 | 71.5%

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO