Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley on the Season 5 Showdown Between Beth and Jamie (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is offering fans a glimpse of the season 5 dynamic between his character, Jamie Dutton, and that of his sister, Beth Dutton, portrayed by Kelly Reilly. While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith about the upcoming season, premiering Nov. 13 on Paramount Network, Bentley can't help but...
Lainey Wilson on Celebrating Her Six CMA Awards Nominations and 'Yellowstone' Acting Debut (Exclusive)
Country singer Lainey Wilson has a lot to celebrate! Nominated for six CMA Awards, only the fourth artist in the awards show's history to do so in her first year, Wilson is also gearing up for her anticipated acting debut on the No. 1 TV show, Yellowstone. ET was with...
FX's 'Kindred' Brings Octavia Butler's Classic Time Travel Novel to Life in Terrifying Trailer: Watch!
FX has released the first look at its upcoming series, Kindred, offering a look at a terrifying concept -- time traveling while Black. The eight-episode limited series is based on Hugo Award winner Octavia Butler’s acclaimed novel of the same name, starring Mallori Johnson as Dana James, a young Black aspiring writer living in Los Angeles with her husband, Kevin Franklin.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)
Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
'Scream 6' Star Jenna Ortega on Why Fans Won’t Notice Neve Campbell's Absence (Exclusive)
After a killer debut in Scream (2020), Jenna Ortega is returning to the slasher franchise for Scream 6. The 20-year-old actress, who will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter, spoke with ET's Denny Directo about working with returning fan-favorite Hayden Panettiere and how the new film will handle Neve Campbell's absence.
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's Reunion Hookup Confession
Talan Torriero has no problem being known as Laguna Beach's player. The former reality star, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the hit MTV series, was a topic of conversation during a recent reunion when Lauren Conrad appeared as a guest on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Back to the Beach podcast.
'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Flirts With His 18-Year-Old Potential Wife (Exclusive)
Despite Usman saying he was touched by Kim's recent proposal to him and accepting it, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman is clearly interested in a potential wife that his mother introduces him to. In the clip, Usman's mother introduces him to a woman named Fareedet and Usman likes what he sees despite his romance with Kim.
Morgan Evans Says His Breakup Song 'Over for You' Is 'Cathartic' Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce (Exclusive)
Morgan Evans is using music to heal. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 37-year-old singer at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, and he revealed how his new track, "Over for You," helped him get through his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. "It was a really rough time and writing the...
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
'Grey's Anatomy': Camilla Luddington Warns Fans Will Want to 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale (Exclusive)
Camilla Luddington isn't exactly putting Grey's Anatomy fans' fall finale fears to rest. In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar, the 38-year-old actress, who stars in the medical drama as Dr. Jo Wilson, warns that viewers may want to call out of work after watching the episode. "I think the...
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
'Grey's Anatomy': Meredith's House Goes Up in Flames in Heartbreaking Fall Finale
Grey's Anatomy's fall finale was not for the faint of heart. On Thursday's episode, Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) house went out in flames during a lightning storm, likely destroying the home she shared with her late husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). The devastating moment happened when lightning struck...
'RHOSLC': Heather Gay Calls Whitney Rose Defending Lisa Barlow 'Deeply Offensive' in Heated Chat (Exclusive)
What's it called when bad weather (er, Bad Wheather) turns on itself? Well, even if there's no name for it, fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will see what that looks like on this week's all-new episode -- and ET has your exclusive first look!. Heather Gay...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch Reveal Why They're Having Two Weddings (Exclusive)
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are planning to celebrate their love twice! ET's Denny Directo spoke with the engaged couple following Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and they revealed why they plan to tie the knot twice. "We're gonna have two [weddings]," Mari told ET. "I'm originally from...
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!
Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
'The Whale' Trailer: See Brendan Fraser Exude Optimism in the Face of Despair
The first trailer for Brendan Fraser's The Whale is here, and it's full of suspense. The film's production company, A24, dropped the trailer Tuesday, and the one-minute, three-second video begins ominously with a glimpse of Fraser's character's bleak point of view. As ocean waves crashing can be heard in the background, a climatic track plays in the background before ultimately crescendoing to show Fraser's big reveal -- sitting on a barker lounge chair while staring out the window.
