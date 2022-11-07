ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven

An army veteran has opened a new UPS store in Brookhaven, hoping to pave the way for others to do the same.  Derrick Long, 49, opened the doors to his UPS store franchise on June 28 after moving down from his native New York. “I just always liked Atlanta,” Long said during an interview at […] The post Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

25 Veterans Day Deals and Discounts [2022]

To celebrate Veterans Day, attractions and restaurants across the Atlanta area are offering deals for the women and men who have served our county. Here are some great deals for veterans with valid military ID:. Six Flags Over Georgia is showing its gratitude to the men and women who have...
AccessAtlanta

Everything fun you can do on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill

Summerhill is a neighborhood in Atlanta with significant local history that has been constantly evolving for the past few centuries. It started out as a post-Civil War settlement during the Reconstruction era, where both newly freed slaves and a substantial Jewish population called Summerhill home. Over the years, Summerhill has been the home of some of Atlanta’s most prominent events, including the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, and was the former home of the Atlanta Braves, who played at Turner Field from 1997 to 2016. After the Braves departed for their new dwellings in Cobb County, Summerhill has been the site of rapid development, opening up a new chapter in the neighborhood’s story. Keep reading to learn what you can expect to find in Summerhill today.
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings

Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Daily South

Meet The Veterans Flying Vintage Helicopters In Hampton, Georgia

Founded in 1997 in Hampton, Georgia, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and Flying Museum as a way for veterans to remain involved while teaching civilians about the aircraft used in the wars. “It was a vision of an airline entrepreneur and his father, who was a retired Army two-star general,”...
HAMPTON, GA

