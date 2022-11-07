Summerhill is a neighborhood in Atlanta with significant local history that has been constantly evolving for the past few centuries. It started out as a post-Civil War settlement during the Reconstruction era, where both newly freed slaves and a substantial Jewish population called Summerhill home. Over the years, Summerhill has been the home of some of Atlanta’s most prominent events, including the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, and was the former home of the Atlanta Braves, who played at Turner Field from 1997 to 2016. After the Braves departed for their new dwellings in Cobb County, Summerhill has been the site of rapid development, opening up a new chapter in the neighborhood’s story. Keep reading to learn what you can expect to find in Summerhill today.

