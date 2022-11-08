Brockhampton have shared a second preview of their upcoming final album – listen to the laid back new offering, ‘The Ending’, below. The boy band announced their final album, ‘The Family’, last month. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will arrive next Friday (November 17) via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be their last, after announcing their breakup at the start of the year.

