Eastern Washington notebook: Freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws first touchdown in loss to Montana
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington’s young players got plenty of playing time in Saturday’s 63-7 blowout loss to the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and none perhaps was more valuable than the time played by redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas. After senior Gunner Talkington played the entire first...
Boise State takes advantage of poor shooting night from Washington State, holds on for 71-61 win
BOISE – An early season road test for the Washington State men’s basketball team earned high marks for effort and toughness, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a cold shooting night or the balanced attack of an experienced Boise State team. Junior guard TJ Bamba led all...
Washington State guard Ma'ake Fifita sustains injury against Arizona State
PULLMAN – Washington State's shorthanded offensive line may have taken another hit to its depth. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita sustained a lower-body injury early in the third quarter of the Cougs' game against Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field. Fifita stayed on the ground for a couple...
Eastern Washington has no answers for Montana offense during 63-7 rout
MISSOULA – By the end of Montana’s fourth offensive play of the game Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, it was apparent the Eastern Washington defense was not going to get the fast start it wanted against the Grizzlies’ offense. On that fourth play – and Montana ahead 7-0...
TV Take: Commercials for the Los Angeles Bowl could foreshadow Washington State's postseason destination
If you watched Washington State outlast Arizona State 28-18 Saturday on the Pac-12 Networks, you probably saw the commercial for the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl more than once. A connection?. Maybe. With the win over ASU at Martin Stadium, the Cougars assured their seventh consecutive bowl game in non-COVID...
Idaho loses first home game of season to UC Davis 44-26
MOSCOW, Idaho – Honoring late teammate Collin Sather on senior day was the most satisfying thing the Idaho Vandals did Saturday. Losing their first home game in their final home game of the season to UC Davis no doubt left them frustrated and chagrined. The Aggies manhandled Idaho 44-26...
Things to watch: Pass protection important for Eastern Washington against Montana
For the fifth time this season, Eastern Washington will face a ranked team on Saturday when it travels to Missoula to play the 16th-ranked Montana Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky) at noon. The Eagles (2-7, 1-5) are going to miss the playoffs for the third time in Aaron Best’s six...
'We won it ugly': Washington State goes up big in first half, holds off Arizona State surge to clinch postseason berth
PULLMAN – The first half was stellar. The second half was sloppy. But the Washington State Cougars didn’t let a sluggish finish overshadow their fast start. Before halftime, WSU piled up 291 yards and limited the visitors from Arizona State to 61 yards and zero points. The Cougars surged to a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter, then were held scoreless and managed only 65 yards after halftime.
Gonzaga-Michigan State rewind: Drew Timme's impact on Armed Forces victory went beyond scoring, rebounding
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few and Drew Timme assured they’d never forget the sights and sounds of Friday’s Armed Forces Classic. There were so many to choose from you couldn’t go wrong picking a favorite on a night that celebrated America’s armed forces, and to a lesser extent, the return of college basketball.
Things to watch: Washington must convert third downs for chance to upset Oregon
No. 24 Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 66.5% completions, 3,232 pass yards, 23 pass TD, 5 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Rome Odunze: 57 catches, 858 receiving yards, 15.1 yards per reception, 6 TD. LB Cam Bright: 51 tackles, 4...
Gonzaga cross country qualifies for third consecutive NCAA championship meet
Gonzaga is headed to a third straight NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championship. Led by former Lewis and Clark High School standout Wil Smith, the Zags placed their five scoring runners in the top 33, three of them earning all-region honors, for a program-best second-place finish in the NCAA West Regional Friday at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington.
Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington State Cougars
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Arizona State
WSU (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) is a healthy favorite to lock up a bowl bid when it stages its second-to-last home game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, hosting Arizona State (3-6, 2-4). The Cougars have reached bowl eligibility in each of their past six full seasons. Extending this season by a month would go a long way toward the development of a young team led by a first-year coaching staff.
Jacob Thorpe: The Cougars under Jake Dickert have built their identity as one of the country's most resilient bunch
Going back a whole year ago, when Washington State head coach Jake Dickert was still in his probationary period, he went to great lengths to instill a small, pivotal change: He wanted the Cougars to be player-led. Not player-run, Dickert is quick to point out, but player-driven. Now maybe that’s...
No. 16 Montana not overlooking Eastern Washington despite poor record
Unquestionably, the Eastern Washington football team is having a down year. The Eagles are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Should they go winless in their next two games – at Montana on Saturday and at home to close out the season the following week against Northern Colorado – the Eagles would finish lower in the Big Sky standings than they have since a 1-6 season in 1995. That season they finished eighth in what was then an eight-team conference.
'We're even more hungry': After securing momentum boost, Washington State seeks bowl eligibility versus Arizona State
PULLMAN – A few days after Washington State turned in its best effort of the season – defeating Stanford by 38 points to snap a three-game skid – Cougars coach Jake Dickert was asked how his team managed to turn things around. The Cougars didn’t make any...
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona State
PULLMAN – A frigid setting and an opponent that’s heating up – it doesn’t bode well for the visitors. Arizona State hasn’t played in a cold environment all year. Forecasts call for temperatures in the low 30s when Washington State hosts the Sun Devils at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.
Recap and highlights: Strong first half enough for Washington State to withstand late Arizona State surge
PULLMAN – What started as a stellar showing turned into a second-half sleepwalk. Washington State did enough in the first two quarters to withstand a late surge from Arizona State and win 28-18 at Gesa Field on Saturday. The win secured bowl eligibility for the Cougars, who improved to...
Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win
Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.
Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade 'phenomenal' during first year as starter
PULLMAN – In his first season as a Washington State starter, Chau Smith-Wade has quietly emerged as a Cougars star, a Pac-12 standout and one of the most proficient coverage cornerbacks in the nation. It's not always easy to tell. After all, quarterbacks usually opt against throwing in his...
