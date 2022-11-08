Unquestionably, the Eastern Washington football team is having a down year. The Eagles are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Should they go winless in their next two games – at Montana on Saturday and at home to close out the season the following week against Northern Colorado – the Eagles would finish lower in the Big Sky standings than they have since a 1-6 season in 1995. That season they finished eighth in what was then an eight-team conference.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO