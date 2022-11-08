ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

nbcrightnow.com

Washington State guard Ma'ake Fifita sustains injury against Arizona State

PULLMAN – Washington State's shorthanded offensive line may have taken another hit to its depth. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita sustained a lower-body injury early in the third quarter of the Cougs' game against Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field. Fifita stayed on the ground for a couple...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Eastern Washington has no answers for Montana offense during 63-7 rout

MISSOULA – By the end of Montana’s fourth offensive play of the game Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, it was apparent the Eastern Washington defense was not going to get the fast start it wanted against the Grizzlies’ offense. On that fourth play – and Montana ahead 7-0...
MISSOULA, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Idaho loses first home game of season to UC Davis 44-26

MOSCOW, Idaho – Honoring late teammate Collin Sather on senior day was the most satisfying thing the Idaho Vandals did Saturday. Losing their first home game in their final home game of the season to UC Davis no doubt left them frustrated and chagrined. The Aggies manhandled Idaho 44-26...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

'We won it ugly': Washington State goes up big in first half, holds off Arizona State surge to clinch postseason berth

PULLMAN – The first half was stellar. The second half was sloppy. But the Washington State Cougars didn’t let a sluggish finish overshadow their fast start. Before halftime, WSU piled up 291 yards and limited the visitors from Arizona State to 61 yards and zero points. The Cougars surged to a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter, then were held scoreless and managed only 65 yards after halftime.
TEMPE, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga cross country qualifies for third consecutive NCAA championship meet

Gonzaga is headed to a third straight NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championship. Led by former Lewis and Clark High School standout Wil Smith, the Zags placed their five scoring runners in the top 33, three of them earning all-region honors, for a program-best second-place finish in the NCAA West Regional Friday at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Arizona State

WSU (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) is a healthy favorite to lock up a bowl bid when it stages its second-to-last home game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, hosting Arizona State (3-6, 2-4). The Cougars have reached bowl eligibility in each of their past six full seasons. Extending this season by a month would go a long way toward the development of a young team led by a first-year coaching staff.
TEMPE, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

No. 16 Montana not overlooking Eastern Washington despite poor record

Unquestionably, the Eastern Washington football team is having a down year. The Eagles are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Should they go winless in their next two games – at Montana on Saturday and at home to close out the season the following week against Northern Colorado – the Eagles would finish lower in the Big Sky standings than they have since a 1-6 season in 1995. That season they finished eighth in what was then an eight-team conference.
MISSOULA, MT
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona State

PULLMAN – A frigid setting and an opponent that’s heating up – it doesn’t bode well for the visitors. Arizona State hasn’t played in a cold environment all year. Forecasts call for temperatures in the low 30s when Washington State hosts the Sun Devils at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.
TEMPE, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win

Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.
SPOKANE, WA

