Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy
The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Wisconsin adds in-state OLB Evan Van Dyn Hoven as a walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers earn a preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 athlete Evan Van Dyn Hoven out of Menasha.
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Look: Iowa Unveils Military Appreciation Helmet
The Iowa Hawkeyes football program has unveiled some special military appreciation helmets for Saturday's Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The team's normal yellow-and-black Hawkeye logo is now painted with the colors of the American flag. The program took to Twitter with a hype video on Tuesday night. "For...
thecomeback.com
Iowa Hawkeyes unveil military-themed helmets, CFB fans react
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in a military appreciation game, and the program unveiled some awesome custom helmets for the game Tuesday. Iowa showed off the new helmets in a social media video. The helmets feature the colors of the American flag on their Hawkeye logo instead of their traditional yellow-and-black scheme.
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
hawkeyesports.com
Kent, Tjoa Sign with Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two prep prospects from the class of 2023 signed with the University of Iowa men’s golf team this week. The Hawkeyes added Noah Kent of Naples, Florida, and Maxwell Tjoa from Cedar Falls, Iowa. “We are proud to welcome these two talented young men...
"Feisty" Caitlin Clark Ready to Get It
Iowa's All-American PG Determined to Lead Hawkeyes to Great Heights
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans
In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
