Five takeaways from Penn State men's basketball's 93-68 season-opening win over Winthrop [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Nov. 13—UNIVERSITY PARK — Very quickly on Saturday, No. 14 Penn State crushed not only Maryland's hopes and dreams of winning, but also its scoring opportunities. Penn State defeated the 6-4 team 30-0, the second shutout of Maryland in four seasons. The Nittany Lions caused the Terrapins to lose 56 yards behind the line of scrimmage and 49 yards were lost on seven sacks. Penn State nullified Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who went 11-for-22 (50%) for 74 passing yards. Maryland had a total of 37 carries for 60 rushing yards and 1.6 yards per carry.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO