ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson looks to future, hopes to add to trophy case [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

By Kyle J. Andrews, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)
big10central.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football's 30-0 victory over Maryland [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Nov. 13—UNIVERSITY PARK — Very quickly on Saturday, No. 14 Penn State crushed not only Maryland's hopes and dreams of winning, but also its scoring opportunities. Penn State defeated the 6-4 team 30-0, the second shutout of Maryland in four seasons. The Nittany Lions caused the Terrapins to lose 56 yards behind the line of scrimmage and 49 yards were lost on seven sacks. Penn State nullified Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who went 11-for-22 (50%) for 74 passing yards. Maryland had a total of 37 carries for 60 rushing yards and 1.6 yards per carry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

State College football inches toward PIAA playoffs with District 6 Class 6A title [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Nov. 11—WINGATE — When it comes to winning a championship, players and coaches can usually point to a key moment that plays a role in that title run. For State College on Thursday night, the Little Lions had a key drive that stood out to coach Matt Lintal and Altoona coach Vince Nedimyer. The drive came just before halftime in State College's 28-7 victory that gave the Little Lions (11-0) their sixth District 6 Class 6A title in the past seven years.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy