Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade This Friday

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 is hosting their annual Veterans Day Parade this Friday. Between 8-10 a.m., the American Legion will be hosting a complimentary breakfast service for everyone, free for veterans and by donation for civilians. The American Legion is awarding $23,000 in scholarships for second-year students pursuing...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

First Look at the 2022 General Election Results

Disclaimer: The ballots are still being counted, these results are current as of Nov. 9, 2022. Here are some of the preliminary results for the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday night. Statewide and Congressional results. Senator Patty Murray has regained her seat against candidate Tiffany Smiley with a 57...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection

The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process. A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The additional...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Smith Leads Hessburg In Tight Chelan Commissioner Race

Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith are neck in neck in Chelan County's district 2 Commissioner race in Tuesday's general election. Smith leads by less than one percent, and Hessburg isn't conceding anything. "It's really close," said Hessburg. "And with about 25 percent of the vote left to count, it could...
Yakima Herald Republic

Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center

For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Morrison Leads Incumbent Burnett InChelan County Sheriff Race

Chelan County Sheriff candidate Mike Morrison has a lead over incumbent Brian Burnett in Tuesday's general election. Morrison leads with a 54 percent majority against Burnett. He says he appreciates his supporters coming out to vote. "I appreciate it," said Morrison. "From what I understand, it's a huge undertaking, taking...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
High School Soccer PRO

Moses Lake, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Crosspoint Academy soccer team will have a game with Northwest Christian School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County, PUD Move Forward With Malaga Waterpark

Chelan County and Chelan PUD are moving forward with plans for a waterfront Park in Malaga. Improvements would be made to a shoreline area on the Columbia River that would serve the roughly 5,000 people who live in the Malaga area. Lisa Downing with the county says the chosen location...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING-5

Chelan County 2022 election results

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot. An initial round of election returns is expected to be...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KXL

Police Chief In Washington State City Fired

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ifiberone.com

Joey Kriete leading race for Grant County Sheriff

EPHRATA -- With 12,317 ballots tallied between the two top candidates, Joey Kriete has a significant edge over Joe Harris in the race for Grant County sheriff. Kriete has 58.88% of the vote and Joe Harris maintains 40.27%. Kriete is a current Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Joe Harris is a former Grant County Deputy and the former police chief of Mattawa.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth

Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee

A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Water Levels Being Reduced This Week

Moses Lake is getting shallower with each passing day this week. The Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District annually reduces water levels in the lake for a variety of reasons. The district’s board president, Bill Bailey, says one of the primary designs of the reduction is flood control. “The...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

