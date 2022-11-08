Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade This Friday
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 is hosting their annual Veterans Day Parade this Friday. Between 8-10 a.m., the American Legion will be hosting a complimentary breakfast service for everyone, free for veterans and by donation for civilians. The American Legion is awarding $23,000 in scholarships for second-year students pursuing...
kpq.com
First Look at the 2022 General Election Results
Disclaimer: The ballots are still being counted, these results are current as of Nov. 9, 2022. Here are some of the preliminary results for the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday night. Statewide and Congressional results. Senator Patty Murray has regained her seat against candidate Tiffany Smiley with a 57...
kpq.com
Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection
The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process. A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The additional...
kpq.com
Smith Leads Hessburg In Tight Chelan Commissioner Race
Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith are neck in neck in Chelan County's district 2 Commissioner race in Tuesday's general election. Smith leads by less than one percent, and Hessburg isn't conceding anything. "It's really close," said Hessburg. "And with about 25 percent of the vote left to count, it could...
kpq.com
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
kpq.com
Morrison Leads Incumbent Burnett InChelan County Sheriff Race
Chelan County Sheriff candidate Mike Morrison has a lead over incumbent Brian Burnett in Tuesday's general election. Morrison leads with a 54 percent majority against Burnett. He says he appreciates his supporters coming out to vote. "I appreciate it," said Morrison. "From what I understand, it's a huge undertaking, taking...
Moses Lake, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
kpq.com
Chelan County, PUD Move Forward With Malaga Waterpark
Chelan County and Chelan PUD are moving forward with plans for a waterfront Park in Malaga. Improvements would be made to a shoreline area on the Columbia River that would serve the roughly 5,000 people who live in the Malaga area. Lisa Downing with the county says the chosen location...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
KING-5
Chelan County 2022 election results
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot. An initial round of election returns is expected to be...
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
ifiberone.com
Joey Kriete leading race for Grant County Sheriff
EPHRATA -- With 12,317 ballots tallied between the two top candidates, Joey Kriete has a significant edge over Joe Harris in the race for Grant County sheriff. Kriete has 58.88% of the vote and Joe Harris maintains 40.27%. Kriete is a current Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Joe Harris is a former Grant County Deputy and the former police chief of Mattawa.
ifiberone.com
Yes, you really could win this new home in Moses Lake if you buy a raffle ticket from the local Boys & Girls Club
MOSES LAKE - All it's going to take is at least one raffle ticket for someone lucky enough to win a newly-built home in Moses Lake. That’s according to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin in Moses Lake. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
ifiberone.com
Long-awaited Crumbl Cookies to finally open for business on Nov. 11 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - After several setbacks, Crumbl Cookies in Moses Lake will finally start selling its famous cookies and other sweet treats on Friday, Nov. 11. Crumbl will operate in its space at 601 S. Pioneer Way between Ace Hardware and Safeway. Store owners Renae and Matthew Rusk hail from...
kpq.com
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Water Levels Being Reduced This Week
Moses Lake is getting shallower with each passing day this week. The Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District annually reduces water levels in the lake for a variety of reasons. The district’s board president, Bill Bailey, says one of the primary designs of the reduction is flood control. “The...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
