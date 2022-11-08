ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 12

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski weighs in on the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory against Long Island on Saturday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island. The Badgers broke a 17-game losing streak when trailing after two periods with Zach Urdahl's overtime...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Instant analysis: Jordan Davis shines for Wisconsin men's basketball

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday night at American Family Field. Jordan Davis played OK in the opener against South Dakota. Not bad, but not great, either. And a big talking point for fans coming out of that game — I talked about this on the podcast — was Connor Essegian should start over Davis.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached the point of its schedule where it needed to take care of business. Nonconference series against Long Island this weekend and Lindenwood the next stood out as an opportunity for the Badgers to escape a troublesome 2-8 start to the season and get themselves feeling better.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season

A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Live blog: Sausage race at Brew City Battle

Instant analysis: Maty Wilke provides Wisconsin women's basketball a lift. The Beaver Dam native took a redshirt year while recovering from a torn ACL. She was one of the highlights on Friday.
BEAVER DAM, WI
big10central.com

As college football goes 'away from playing big and physical,' Iowa, Wisconsin embrace fullback tradition [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Nov. 10—IOWA CITY — Monte Pottebaum was in for quite the surprise on the first day of fall camp in 2019. "I was going to go to the linebacker room and then the linebacker coach, Seth Wallace, came out and he wanted to talk to me in his office," Pottebaum said. "He was like, 'Hey, we're moving you to fullback.' So that's really all there was to it."
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail

The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

