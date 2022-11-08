Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
big10central.com
Wisconsin football features 'best edge rusher in the country,' Braelon Allen says
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wisconsin football outside linebacker Nick Herbig gave Iowa’s offensive line headaches. The junior outside linebacker finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and three first-half sacks in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Hawkeyes. Two of Herbig’s three sacks came on third downs. “I was...
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 12
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski weighs in on the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory against Long Island on Saturday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island. The Badgers broke a 17-game losing streak when trailing after two periods with Zach Urdahl's overtime...
big10central.com
Instant analysis: Jordan Davis shines for Wisconsin men's basketball
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday night at American Family Field. Jordan Davis played OK in the opener against South Dakota. Not bad, but not great, either. And a big talking point for fans coming out of that game — I talked about this on the podcast — was Connor Essegian should start over Davis.
CBS 58
Badgers, Brewers fans loving Brew City Battle basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time ever, college basketball was played on the Brewers' baseball field as American Family Field hosted a Badgers doubleheader. There were lots of awestruck stares when thousands of fans first caught sight of the court on the field. Regardless of the outcome, fans...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached the point of its schedule where it needed to take care of business. Nonconference series against Long Island this weekend and Lindenwood the next stood out as an opportunity for the Badgers to escape a troublesome 2-8 start to the season and get themselves feeling better.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season
A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
big10central.com
Live blog: Sausage race at Brew City Battle
Instant analysis: Maty Wilke provides Wisconsin women's basketball a lift. The Beaver Dam native took a redshirt year while recovering from a torn ACL. She was one of the highlights on Friday.
big10central.com
As college football goes 'away from playing big and physical,' Iowa, Wisconsin embrace fullback tradition [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 10—IOWA CITY — Monte Pottebaum was in for quite the surprise on the first day of fall camp in 2019. "I was going to go to the linebacker room and then the linebacker coach, Seth Wallace, came out and he wanted to talk to me in his office," Pottebaum said. "He was like, 'Hey, we're moving you to fullback.' So that's really all there was to it."
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
captimes.com
Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail
The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
Comments / 0