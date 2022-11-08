Nov. 10—IOWA CITY — Monte Pottebaum was in for quite the surprise on the first day of fall camp in 2019. "I was going to go to the linebacker room and then the linebacker coach, Seth Wallace, came out and he wanted to talk to me in his office," Pottebaum said. "He was like, 'Hey, we're moving you to fullback.' So that's really all there was to it."

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO