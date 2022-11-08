Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Noticed The Low Tire Pressure Light in the Cooler Weather?
It is a real pain when you're trying to get the day started, especially on colder mornings, like we've been having lately. After record highs all summer, the cold weather can really make it harder to get going in the morning. I barely have enough time to make it to work on time, on a regular morning, much less having to search for a jacket I haven't seen in months.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0